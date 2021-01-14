Dr. Cletus Georges, MD, Launches New Urology-Themed Medical Website

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who would like to learn more about how to keep their urinary systems and reproductive organs healthy can now take advantage of a brand-new website by leading urologist Dr. Cletus Georges, MD.

The new blog site can be found at www.drcletusgeorgesmd.com. The site provides information and tips related to Dr. Georges’s specialty area of urology. This area focuses on the body’s genitourinary tract, which includes the male reproductive organs, the urethra, the adrenal glands, the urinary bladder, and the kidneys. It also focuses on male fertility.

Dr. Georges, who is board-certified in urology, said he decided to create the website to teach readers how to care for these often overlooked systems. For instance, through the website, readers can find out how to deal with stress urinary incontinence—a condition where urine leaks when one is being physically active. According to Georges, this condition is not uncommon in older individuals or in women who have given birth through vaginal delivery.

The website also offers detailed information about the causes of urinary tract infections, or UTIs, in women. For example, Dr. Georges outlines on the site that recurrent UTIs often stem from sexual activity. In addition, readers can learn about the common risk factors for kidney stones and how this medical issue is generally diagnosed.

Blogs on the website additionally cover topics related to the adrenal glands, ureters, prostate, penis, and testes, for example.

Dr. Cletus Georges, MD completed his medical training at the Cornell University Medical College and finished his residency at the Northwestern McGaw Medical Center. He is currently affiliated with multiple prominent organizations in the medical field, including the American Medical Association and the American Urological Association. He said he looks forward to using his new site to provide readers with the information they need to maintain high levels of health and wellbeing in the months and years ahead.

