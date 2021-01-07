Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arab Republic of Egypt : First Review Under the Stand-By Arrangement and Monetary Policy Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Arab Republic of Egypt

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

January 7, 2021

The growth impact of the COVID-19 crisis has so far been less severe than expected, as strong consumption helped offset weak tourism and investment. Measures taken to address the health and social needs and support the sectors most directly affected by the crisis appear to have helped mitigate the impact of the shock. External market conditions have improved with a strong return of portfolio inflows since the approval of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Country Report No. 2021/007

9781513566214/1934-7685

86

