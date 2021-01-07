2021-01-07 12:38:09.637 Friday's Jackpot Raised to $510 Million

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Due to strong sales, the official jackpot estimate for the Friday, Jan. 8, Mega Millions drawing has been raised from $490 million to $510 million, with an estimated cash value of $377.4 million.

This is now the eighth-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered.

The Missouri Lottery reminds all players to play within their means. It only takes one ticket to win.

