Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,581 in the last 365 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, February 11, 2021. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET (the “Earnings Call”).

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:   USA (Toll Free)   1-888-317-6003 
    International   1-412-317-6061
    Canada (Toll Free)    1-855-669-9657
         
To access the conference call, enter 9718846 when prompted.
         
Webcast:    https://services.choruscall.com/links/pine210212.html  

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to http://www.alpinereit.com and log in at the investor relations section.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.alpinereit.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single tenant net leased properties.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at http://www.alpinereit.com.

Contact: Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(386) 944-5643
mpartridge@alpinereit.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.