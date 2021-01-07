Knudsen Sworn in as Montana’s Attorney General

Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen took the oath of office Monday in the State Supreme Court chamber with his wife Christie and their three children at his side.

Upon being sworn in, Kndusen said he would focus the Department of Justice’s resources efficiently and effectively to get the state’s skyrocketing crime rates under control, fight the scourge of dangerous addictive drugs like methamphetamine, and get additional resources into the hands of local first responders and law enforcement around Montana.

“I am truly humbled by the faith and trust Montanans have placed in me to serve as your Attorney General. The Attorney General’s Office can and must work better for the people of this state,” Knudsen said. “Montanans sent a clear message in electing me to be their Attorney General — that they want their state’s top legal office to aggressively prosecute criminals, get the drug and crime problem under control, and protect their Constitutional rights. That’s exactly what I’ll do.”

Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen is a fifth generation Montanan, husband, and father of three. He is a proven leader committed to cracking down on criminals and drugs, protecting Montanans’ constitutional rights, and reducing excessive government spending.