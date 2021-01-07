MDC offers free virtual class to learn how to read animal signs Jan. 14

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Did you know that you can discover the animals that are living and moving around you without ever seeing them? It’s just a matter of learning to see and decipher the clues they leave behind.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will help you become a nature detective with the free, online class: Who is That?, Thursday, Jan. 14 from noon-1 p.m.

Winter is an especially good time for wildlife sleuthing. Imagine taking a winter walk in the woods and finding a track in the snow. You can use that clue to find out what animal is sharing the woods with you. A real nature detective knows not to overlook other vital clues too, like scat for instance. Even that is a revealing “calling card”.

Join MDC naturalists as they arm you with the ability to detect and interpret the different signs that animals leave for us to find. The class will give you some helpful tips on figuring out what critters live in Missouri and how we can coexist with these elusive animals. The program will reveal why winter is one of the best times of the year to get outdoors.

Who is That? is a free virtual program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required for each person attending at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZE6. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link 24 hours before the program.

Participants will receive an email with a program link from Nichole Wheaton or the MDC Event Management System and will read DoNotReply@S3Gov.com. It’s also recommended to check junk mail folders if no email is received.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.