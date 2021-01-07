Senator Cappelletti’s Statement on the Insurrection in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021

NORRISTOWN, PA. − January 7, 2021 − Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti released the following statement on the Insurrection in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021:

“Yesterday, the United States Capitol was stormed by domestic terrorists who threatened the democratic process in the United States. They threatened the safety of our elected officials, the staff that keep our Capitol running, and the very halls of liberty that they stampeded. This attack was not just a threat on an historic building- but a threat on the system of democracy that we hold dear. This showing of disrespect for the way the United States conducts our elections came not only from this Pro-Trump mob; the elected officials who stood up yesterday to object to the results of the election certification process must also be held accountable for spreading lies and disinformation about the 2020 election process. Notice how these officials only claim there were inaccuracies in races where Democrats won. This is no mistake.

The horrible events that we were forced to witness yesterday are not singular. In Pennsylvania, the Senate Republicans have done the same to damage our democratic process. While they might not have stormed the building with Confederate and Trump flags- the caucus showed up ready to block the swearing in of a duly elected Senator. On January 5, 2021, the PA Senate Republicans removed the Lieutenant Governor , John Fetterman, from presiding over the Senate chamber and installed Senator Jake Corman (R-Center, Huntingdon, Juniata) to rule the chamber as they wished. Senator Corman used this power to undermine our democratic process by refusing to swear in Senator Jim Brewster (D- Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties). This move has effectively left an entire senate district without representation in the Pennsylvania State Senate.

As if this was not enough – one of my Republican colleagues attended and participated in the events at the U.S. Capitol yesterday. Senator Doug Mastriano (R- Adams, Cumberland, Franklin) attended D.C.’s event’s proudly, with pictures posted on social media to celebrate his participation in this insurrection. Senator Mastriano must be held accountable for his actions yesterday.

When we question our fair and free elections, we find ourselves on a slippery slope to sedition and treason. When elected officials and the media spread disinformation, lies, and conspiracy theories, they are directly responsible for the fallout. I call on Senator Doug Mastriano to resign immediately for participating in this insurrection in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021. Should he choose not to submit his resignation, the Senate Republican leadership must intervene and strip Senator Doug Mastriano of his committee assignments and leadership positions. No elected official should endorse or participate in acts of domestic terrorism and threats to our democracy.

