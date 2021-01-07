COVID-19 AndroCoV Protocol Pioneered by Applied Biology and Brazilian Scientists Adopted by the Brazilian Government
BREAKTHROUGH DISCOVERY BY APPLIED BIOLOGY SCIENTISTS PAVES WAY TO POTENTIALLY MORE EFFICIENT TREATMENT FOR COVID-19IRVINE, CA, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irvine, CA, Jan 7, 2021 — The Brazilian government announced on January 6, 2021 that it would adopt the AndroCoV protocol pioneered by Applied Biology in partnership with Brazilian scientists as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 crisis (https://www.gov.br/saude/pt-br/assuntos/noticias/ministerio-da-saude-prepara-acoes-para-reforco-do-sus-em-manaus).
While studying the genetics of the androgen receptor, Applied Biology scientists discovered a possible breakthrough treatment for COVID-19. The team led by Andy Goren, MD from Applied Biology, Carlos Wambier, MD, PhD from Brown University and Flavio A. Cadegiani, MD, MSc, PhD along with other collaborators have published their discovery in several medical journals. The manuscript, “COVID‐19, androgens, and androgenic alopecia” (doi: 10.1002/der2.50), elucidates the possible role of androgens in controlling the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung cells.
According to Dr. Goren “Our discovery has led us to launch the AndroCoV project (http://appliedbiology.com/AppliedBiologyTheAndroCoVProject.html). The aim of the project is to understand the effect of androgens on COVID-19 disease outcomes from prophylactic interventional treatment trials and hospitalized interventional treatment trials to genetic association studies. The AndroCoV project has effectively helped evaluate patients for clinical studies.”
Dr. Cadegiani, who co-leads the clinical investigation of the AndroCoV project, developed an extensive cost efficient diagnosis system using the AndroCoV data in partnership with Brazilian scientists. “That system will be used by the Brazilian government in the current health crisis,” according to Dr. Cadegiani.
In the first two peer-reviewed published AndroCov clinical studies, the team demonstrated an association between the use of anti-androgens and reduced COVID-19 disease burden (“Anti-androgens may protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes: results from a prospective cohort study of 77 hospitalized men” doi: 10.1111/jdv.16953 and “5-alpha-reductase inhibitors are associated with reduced frequency of COVID-19 symptoms in males with androgenetic alopecia” doi: 10.1111/jdv.17021).
The AndroCoV project is currently studying Proxalutamide, a next-generation androgen receptor antagonist invented by Kintor Pharma, as a treatment for COVID-19. More information about the study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04446429) is available at clinicaltrials.gov (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04446429?term=NCT04446429&draw=2&rank=1).
ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY
Founded in 2003, Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated dermatological conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.
