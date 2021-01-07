Fuel Fixer, the UK’s largest 24/7 mobile misfuel specialists are helping countless drivers solve misfuelling mistakes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, almost a third of every million UK drivers have made the mistake of accidentally putting petrol into their diesel cars, or putting diesel into their petrol cars. Fuel Fixer is a mobile fuel contamination service with nation-wide coverage and the ability to provide immediate roadside assistance to car owners spread all across the UK.
Accidentally putting the wrong fuel in your car is a very common yet very costly mistake that most of the time requires some professional help. Usually car owners are advised to safely get out of their car, avoid starting the engine, call for a professional fuel contamination service and wait it out. But what if you didn’t have to wait?
Fuel Fixer is a 24/7 call-out fuel drain service provider that operates national-wide across the UK. They have industry-leading call-out and response times and have tailored their misfuelling solutions to a variety of fuel contamination issues. Their roadside wrong fuel technicians deal with all kinds of fuel contamination issues, including petrol in a diesel car, diesel in a petrol car and AdBlue in a diesel car, a service not offered by many fuel contamination services in the UK.
They also deal with water contamination issues, Red Diesel and poor-quality biodiesel removal, as well as rental car misfuelling. Their rental car misfuel service is done in a way that it does not breach drivers’ rental contracts with their car hire company. Fuel Fixer also offers corporate and fleet protection contracts and services for large fleet managing companies.
Uniquely, Fuel Fixer have mobile units of wrong fuel technicians stationed in all major cities across the UK who are on-call 24/7 to help their clients get back on the road within 90 minutes of receiving the call, no matter where they call from. Their roadside coverage extends to all major areas in mainland UK, including but not limited to London, Greater London, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.
Fuel Fixer offer their fuel contamination services to both corporate and private clients who praise them for their professional, cost-effective and efficient work. Their dedication to providing the best customer care is evidently clear as Mr. Garside, Managing Director of Fuel Fixer was caught saying, “From the moment customers reach our website, to when they contact and speak to our call operators and deal directly with our roadside wrong fuel technicians, our clients can expect the utmost professionalism from our staff”.
They ensure that clients deal with a professional call-out service and efficient call operators, and are provided with immediate roadside assistance. At the scene, they are able to drain the fuel tank, and if necessary, flush and clean the entire fuel system including the fuel lines, filters and pumps.
Their wrong fuel technicians carry all the necessary equipment to deal with different types of car makes and models which means they can usually complete the drain and cleaning process on site within an average time of 30 minutes. Clients are thus not charged any vehicle recovery or towing fees nor do they have to wait long periods while their car is off the road and in the garage.
Misfuelling is a big problem in the UK. If it's not accidentally misfuelling, it's the increasing use of Red Diesel which can result in hefty fines, or the use of poor-quality biodiesel that can cause major problems in a car’s engine. Fuel Fixer’s team of engineers are equipped to handle all kinds of fuel contamination issues, and because they go to where their clients are and not the other way around, they are able to provide cost-effective services and their clients do not pay exuberant vehicle recovery fees or unnecessarily car dealership or garage chargers.
Fuel Fixer is the UK’s largest independent mobile fuel drain service that caters to corporate and private clients alike. With a host of fuel contamination services, mobile call-out units stationed throughout the UK and a response time of under 46 minutes, they are able to deploy their roadside wrong fuel technicians at a minute’s notice to clients all across the UK.
For more information, please visit:
https://www.fuelfixer.co.uk/
Daniel Garside
