Lane Restrictions Begin Today on Route 15 NB/SB in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Lane restrictions will begin today on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Kelly, East Buffalo, Union Townships and Lewisburg Borough, Union County, for crack sealing.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between the Union County / Snyder County line and the West Milton exit. Work will take place from Thursday, January 7 through Friday, January 29, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

