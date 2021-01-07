Associa Names Ashley Cantwell as Vice President of External Affairs

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the recent promotion of Ashley Cantwell to vice president of external affairs.

Ms. Cantwell has more than 15 years of reputation management and crisis communications experience and has worked extensively with clients to create comprehensive communication plans to support financial and legal strategies. Since 2017, Ms. Cantwell has served as Associa’s media and public relations director where she focused on the development and implementation of the company’s media strategy and ongoing public relations efforts to increase brand awareness.

As the vice president of external affairs, she will oversee the development and execution of external communications plans and programs to support, promote, and protect Associa’s business objectives as well as provide strategic situational and crisis counsel in the US, Canada, and Mexico. In addition to reputation management and proactive public relations duties, she will also manage the company’s corporate citizenship programs including Associa Supports Kids (ASK), Associa Green, The Great Giveback program, National Night Out (NNO), and more.

“Ashley is a natural leader and has a proven track record as a trusted communications advisor to senior executives, branch leaders, and client boards. During her time at Associa, she has transformed the external communications process and media response efforts,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Her vast experience with corporate communications, reputation management, and strategic crisis planning makes her the perfect choice for this position. It will be exciting to watch her evolve and thrive in this new leadership role.”

Prior to joining Associa, Ms. Cantwell worked in New York City as a strategic communications consultant where she helped many high-profile clients, world-wide, create and successfully implement internal and external communication strategies.

Ms. Cantwell holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of the track and field team and Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

