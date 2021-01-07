Furniture Retailer Selects Bridgeline's Celebros Search to Power Their New eCommerce Website

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a well-established furniture business in Ireland has selected Bridgeline's Celebros Search to power their new eCommerce site. The company will utilize Celebros to improve their site search and enhance the customer experience as they move into the eCommerce space.



The longstanding family-owned company has a deep understanding of how to supply its customers with a high-quality furniture experience. Traditionally a business with large state of the art showrooms, the company accelerated the launch of their eCommerce store due to COVID-19 and the lock downs that occurred in 2020.

The company has built their new eCommerce store on the abcommerce platform, a longtime partner to Bridgeline. As they transition online they recognized the value of Celebros' advanced search technology for their digital catalog of bedroom, dining, and living room furniture, suites, sofas, mattresses, rugs, mirrors, and accessories.

The company will leverage Celebros’ natural language processing (NLP) an instant search, which delivers search results instantaneously as customers type in words and phrases. Celebros will also be leveraged to increase traffic from search engines like Google with search results pages that can be optimized for search engines to be found and indexed.

"We're honored to help our new customer as they launch their eCommerce presence," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline. "I know that our Celebros software's advanced artificial intelligence will help grow revenue for their business and increase customer satisfaction as they enter into the online market."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize their omnichannel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.



