2000+ Companies’ Revenues Now Tracked and Forecasted by Market Information in the Global Market Model

TBRC’s Global Market Model, the leading market intelligence platform, has added live tracking of company market shares for 2000+ of the world’s leading companies. The market database splits the companies’ revenues by the markets they operate in and forecasts each market individually. This is especially important in the current economic environment, where the difference in performance between different markets and different company divisions is particularly stark. The model tracks competition in more than 2,500 markets in total, allowing users to assess and compare top global competitors and their share of each market through global market research and market insight.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below, you can see a chart and table of the 27 industries covered in our database for consultancies and the number of companies covered in each.



Market Name Number of Companies Covered Aerospace & Defense 35 Agriculture 72 Chemicals 105 Construction 60 Electrical And Electronics 74 Financial Services 63 Food And Beverages 156 Healthcare Services 50 Hospitality 50 Information Technology 87 Machinery 150 Media 77 Medical Equipment 83 Metal And Mineral 142 Mining 59 Oil And Gas 40 Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile 172 Pharmaceuticals 48 Professional Services 83 Recreation 61 Retail And Wholesale 128 Services 183 Social Services 29 Transport 90 Transport Services 149 Utilities 41 Veterinary Healthcare 22

The most important aspect of coverage is that it is constantly updated. Whenever the company produces new information or the situation of the market it operates in changes, the company’s revenue map is updated and the forecasts changed. For example, while company revenues and shares are being impacted by the negative effect of the pandemic, individual market forecasts are already being updated for the post-COVID world, allowing clients to understand the outlook for these companies.



Some of the companies which are expected to expand revenues most in the next five years include the following:



Company Revenue Gain (2019 to 2025)



Gain Percentage Walmart Inc. 170.9 32.87 % Apple 107.6 44.67 % Volkswagen AG 106.4 35.69 % PetroChina Company Limited 104.0 29.34 % Toyoto Motor Corp 94.6 35.98 % AT&T Inc. 88.6 48.47 % Amazon.com Inc 86.5 33.92 % Sinopec Limited 82.8 25.62 % Google 79.6 49.30 % Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 73.0 34.80 % Microsoft 68.8 48.13 % Daimler AG 64.5 37.31 % Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 63.9 29.13 % China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. 62.2 30.37 % EXOR Group 61.9 36.43 %

Global Market Model Announces Major New Clients

TBRC is proud to announce that it can count two of the world’s leading consulting companies as clients of its market intelligence database. Both companies are equipping their global army of Consultants with the Global Market Model’s unique data on their global knowledge centers and their knowledge sharing platforms.

Access to the Global Market Model supports professional services companies with:

Developing global and country level strategies for their clients’ using accurate market data.

Demonstrating thought leadership through innovative comparison and analysis through our datasets.

Using single source of consistent data across hundreds of markets and countries, ensuring a coherent view.

Continuously updating to reflect the latest political and economic events.

New features have been added to the platform during the onboarding of the clients.

Single sign on – Allowing thousands of the client’s employees access to the platform through their internal authentication system makes access much easier without the need for separate passwords and logins.

Client feed – Specific data is being provided to the clients’ internal knowledge sharing platform through a dedicated API feed. The model has its own dedicated software team that can tailor the product to its clients’ needs.

The Business Research Company’s CEO Oliver Guirdham commented that “to be positioned at the heart of market intelligence information gathering for two such huge professional services companies is a huge vote of confidence in the quality and depth of the information that we offer. It is great to know these companies will be relying on our data as they support and advise their clients in these difficult market conditions.”

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





Contact Information The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info