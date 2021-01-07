Department of Energy Issues Spanish Language Report on Benefits of U.S. Oil and Natural Gas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) is happy to announce the release of a Spanish-language version of our report, U.S. Oil and Natural Gas: Providing Energy Security and Supporting Our Quality of Life.

With more than 52 million Spanish-language speakers, America now has the second-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world, after Mexico. This report acknowledges the critical role that advanced energy technology innovation plays in maintaining U.S. economic success and providing a sustainable domestic energy supply for the future. It also recognizes the important benefits the oil and natural gas sector provides in the daily lives of all Americans, including our Spanish-speakers.

Over the next two decades, oil and natural gas are projected to account for a majority of the energy consumption in the United States. Natural gas is the largest contributor to the Nation’s electric power generation. Oil and natural gas combined are revitalizing the U.S. petrochemical manufacturing industry, supplying high-tech materials, increasing commerce with liquefied natural gas exports, supporting renewable energy, and creating well-paying jobs across the country.

Visit FE’s website and download the Spanish-language version of the report: U.S. Oil and Natural Gas: Providing Energy Security and Supporting Our Quality of Life.