Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,492 in the last 365 days.

Department of Energy Issues Spanish Language Report on Benefits of U.S. Oil and Natural Gas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) is happy to announce the release of a Spanish-language version of our report, U.S. Oil and Natural Gas: Providing Energy Security and Supporting Our Quality of Life

With more than 52 million Spanish-language speakers, America now has the second-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world, after Mexico. This report acknowledges the critical role that advanced energy technology innovation plays in maintaining U.S. economic success and providing a sustainable domestic energy supply for the future. It also recognizes the important benefits the oil and natural gas sector provides in the daily lives of all Americans, including our Spanish-speakers.

Over the next two decades, oil and natural gas are projected to account for a  majority of the energy consumption in the United States. Natural gas is the largest contributor to the Nation’s electric power generation.  Oil and natural gas combined are revitalizing the U.S. petrochemical manufacturing industry, supplying high-tech materials, increasing commerce with liquefied natural gas exports, supporting renewable energy, and creating well-paying jobs across the country.

Visit FE’s website and download the Spanish-language version of the report: U.S. Oil and Natural Gas: Providing Energy Security and Supporting Our Quality of Life.

You just read:

Department of Energy Issues Spanish Language Report on Benefits of U.S. Oil and Natural Gas

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.