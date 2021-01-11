National Motorists Association Supports H.B. 6009, a Ban on Florida's Red-Light Cameras

FLORIDA, UNITED SATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Motorists Association (NMA) supports H.B. 6009, a repeal of the “Mark Wandall Traffic Safety Act” Introduced by State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Howey-in-the-Hills). If passed, House Bill 6009 would prohibit municipalities across the State of Florida from operating red-light cameras.

“Red-light cameras in the Sunshine State and across the country are a failed experiment,” said Axl David, Florida Government & Public Affairs Director. “Automated photo enforcement was popular during the Great Recession for cash-strapped cities facing budget deficits. Since red-light cameras have proliferated in Florida, study after study has proven they only make our streets more dangerous.”

David continues, “When red-light camera companies partner with law enforcement to incentivize unsafe driving, city officials are unlikely to jeopardize this valuable income source. The state legislature should send a clear message to local governments across Florida that this revenue-generating effort falsely labeled as a safety program must come to an end.”

About the National Motorists Association

Founded in 1982, the National Motorists Association is a North American grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to the protection of motorists’ rights and freedoms. The membership-based organization advocates for traffic laws fairly written and reasonably enforced, traffic penalties based on sensible standards, traffic safety built on proven engineering solutions, and a focus on advanced driving-skill development.