Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,491 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Moody Enlists Airport in Effort to Prevent Human Trafficking Ahead of Super Bowl LV

General Moody today unveiled human trafficking awareness signs at Tampa International Airport. The messages are placed strategically throughout the airport to encourage travelers to report human trafficking and urge victims being flown in for the big game to reach out for help. The signs are just one part of a multifaceted blitz to increase human trafficking reporting as thousands of visitors are expected to utilize the airport during the week of the Super Bowl.

This is the second year in a row Florida is hosting the Super Bowl. According to police reports from the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, 47 human trafficking related arrests were made, which lead to the rescue of 22 victims. Law enforcement officials anticipate similar trafficking efforts to take place this year in Tampa.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Super Bowl LIV brought many adoring fans to our state last year, ready to fully enjoy the game and festivities. Unfortunately, as with any event attracting huge crowds, the event also attracted black market vendors and customers. Human traffickers exploit these types of events to increase their terrible transactions at the expense of their captives and the benefit of their bottom line. Sadly, even the deadly pandemic will not stop these criminals from targeting our state, but we are ready to stop them. We have home field advantage and are united in our efforts to combat human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

“I am proud to partner with It’s a Penalty to bring human trafficking awareness signs to Tampa International Airport ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. With thousands expected to travel through the airport in the week leading up to the game, these signs will offer travelers and potential victims invaluable—and in some cases life-saving—information and resources.”

It’s a Penalty CEO Sarah de Carvalho said, “The full support of state law enforcement, including the Office of the Attorney General, is vital to our campaign because it heightens the awareness of the public while providing them with mechanisms to make a report.”

While there may not be as much travel to Tampa for the Super Bowl this year as in years past, law enforcement warns of the potential for human trafficking. Even with COVID-19 reducing travel nationwide, Tampa is still preparing and expecting visitors to the city in the week leading up to Super Bowl LV.

As travelers flock to the state in anticipation for the big game, Attorney General Moody and It’s a Penalty’s signage will be exposed to those traveling in and out of the airport—proving to be an invaluable resource for victims in need of help and fellow travelers in learning to spot the signs and how to report cases of human trafficking.

As many plan on traveling to Tampa from across the state and country for Super Bowl LV, Attorney General Moody encourages all Floridians to familiarize themselves with ways to spot human trafficking, such as:

You just read:

Attorney General Moody Enlists Airport in Effort to Prevent Human Trafficking Ahead of Super Bowl LV

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.