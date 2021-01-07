Pharmaceutical Water Market Size Worth Around US$ 50.7 Bn by 2027

According to Precedence Research, the pharmaceutical water market size valued at US$ 23.9 billion in 2019 and is predicted to be worth US$ 50.7 billion by 2027.

Water is the one of the foremost commodities utilized by the pharmaceutical sector. Water is extensively employed as vital ingredient, raw material, or solvent in the formulation, processing, and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceutical products, and intermediates, analytical reagents and compendial articles. It might present as an excipient, or employed during synthesis, reconstitution of products, throughout production of finished product, cleaning agent for washing vessels, and primary packing materials among others. There are numerous different grades of water utilized for pharmaceutical purposes. There are numerous particular kinds of packaged waters, differing in their elected applications, packaging limits, and other quality characteristics.

The high demand for steady water supply has forced manufacturers in the pharmaceutical water industry to implement water recycle practices. Water reuse is safeguarding sustainability of water resources and is refining water effectiveness in the value chain. Service providers are providing commission, installation, and validation of purification systems to pharmaceutical customers. Inventions in these systems are fetching prominence in European nations where local manufacturers are firming their global distribution chains.

Growth Factors

Manufacturing of medicines need high-purity water in the manufacture process and the waste water stream can be profoundly laden with contaminants, toxins and organic nutrients which requires to be treated beforehand disposal, necessitating water and waste water treatment equipment. Development of the biopharmaceutical sector can be credited to large unmet medical requirements in the dealing chronic medical circumstances, patent expiry of patented biologic drugs that leads growth of biosimilar drugs, and a great number of clinical pipeline drugs. Furthermore, swift expansion of the vaccines sector is expected to push the biopharmaceutical industry in the near future. Hence, demand for pharmaceutical water is likely to rise, along with the development of the biopharmaceutical and generic injectable sectors throughout the estimate period.

High surge in burden of diabetes amongst the aged and obese populace around the globe is a major influence probable to push the global pharmaceutical water market throughout the prediction period. The pharmaceutical water market in Asia Pacific is expected to advance at a rapid rate throughout the prediction period. Growth of pharmaceutical water and other pharma products to manage with ailments and intensification in responsiveness leading to routine checkup and verdict are the main influences estimated to boost the growth of pharmaceutical water market in Asia Pacific.

Regional Snapshots

The established economies of the U.S., Western Europe and Japan presently signify half of all expenditure in the global water for pharmaceuticals market. These nations are predicted to endure the largest markets for water technologies in this business over coming years.

Europe is the second largest pharmaceutical manufacturing markets and has appeared as a very profitable high value opening to stake holders in the water sector. Some of the principal companies have made noteworthy investments on research and development and also placing themselves as providers of professional solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. These funds are channeled to augment ground-breaking water and wastewater treatment solutions, examine and progress prevailing technologies to address the existing and anticipated fluctuations to the European Pharmacopoeia's water standards.

In Japan, the ​growth in ​expenditure on ​water for ​pharma is ​anticipated to be ​higher, at ​about 4% annually. The governments is endorsing the augmented application of generic drugs, permitting for prolonged production capacities. In addition, best pricing guarantee restructurings will also go some way to easing the impacts of the patent cliff.

Report Highlights

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment captured a substantial cut of the total pharmaceutical water market in 2019

Growth of biopharmaceutical and generic injectable drugs businesses is probable to push the pharmaceutical water market during impending years

North America dominated the global pharmaceutical water market in 2019 and predicted to maintain the trend throughout forecast period.

Companies functioning in the generic injectable market are intensive on the expansion of generic injectable products, particularly generic biologic products such as biosimilars

Key Players & Strategies

Equipment manufacturers are obeying with international pharmacopoeia standards. Leading-edge water purification systems are serving market participants in the pharmaceutical water sector to achieve recognition. Equipment firms are addressing customer specifications and necessities to upsurge the acceptance of systems. Pre-treatment activities are boosting the need for pharmaceutical-grade water purification systems. Region-specific requirements are being furnished by equipment manufacturers on account of diverse degrees of pre-treatment approaches.

Principal companies operating in the pharmaceutical water market comprise B. Braun Melsungen AG, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Intermountain Life Sciences, Cytiva (Danaher), Standard Reagents, Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, CovaChem, LLC, Pfizer, Inc and Fresenius Kabi AG.

Market Segmentation

By Type

HPLC Grade Water

Water for Injection

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academics & Research Laboratories

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



