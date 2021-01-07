Villa Charities Inc. Appoints Giulio Recchioni Executive Director of Cultural Programming

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giulio Recchioni has been appointed to the position of Executive Director of Cultural Programming for Villa Charities Inc. Giulio brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Villa Charities with a history of success in the culture and arts sectors.



“Giulio’s extensive experience and innovative thinking will truly complement the Villa Charities family – he has a broad vision, a profound understanding and a passion for leading and developing our cultural vision,” said Anthony DiCaita, President and CEO of Villa Charities Inc. “He has spent his whole career in the cultural and arts sector and will bring a fresh, creative presence to the table.”

In his role, Giulio will be tasked with continuing to elevate the cultural programming for Villa Charities. He will carry forward the organization’s mission to enrich lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage to capitalize on the legacy that Villa Charities has created. This will entail the development and implementation of intergenerational cultural and heritage strategies that will raise awareness of the organization as a vibrant cultural hub for all to access. With his background and leadership, Giulio will be adding to Villa Charities’ already extensive cultural programs.

Giulio earned an MA in Foreign Literature and Languages in his hometown of Abruzzo, Italy. He is deeply rooted in Italian culture and heritage, with an aptitude for expanding cultural spaces. Described as a creative thinker by his peers, Giulio uses his experience and knowledge to readily build new collaborations that cultivate and strengthen ties within the community. He has the ability to deliver engaging and meaningful cultural programs that strongly reflect Italian culture.

“I am honoured to join Villa Charities,” said Giulio Recchioni. “I look forward to building on Villa Charities’ strong reputation and past successes by growing, promoting and creating new avenues of cultural programming to achieve their vision of inspiring people to explore the Italian in all of us.”

Prior to joining Villa Charities Inc., Giulio was Cultural Director of the Italian Cultural Centre in Vancouver, BC where he brought tremendous success and growth. He is an avid supporter of performance and visual arts, cinema, and live jazz.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is proudly celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971. A registered charity, Villa Charities enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For 50 years across the GTA, the organization has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Charites Foundation; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com .

