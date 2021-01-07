Cambium Learning Group Companies Honored with Top Prizes at ISTE 2020

Tech & Learning recognizes Cambium Learning Group products with Best of Show and Best of 2020 Awards

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, education essentials company Cambium Learning ® Group announced its products LETRS®, Reading Rangers, and Rosetta Stone® English were recognized at ISTE 2020 with Best of Show and Best of 2020 Awards from Tech & Learning.



The Best of Show and Best of 2020 Awards recognize products that are changing the way students are educated around the world. Cambium Learning Group programs LETRS and Reading Rangers were honored with Best in Show, and Rosetta Stone English received the Best of 2020 award.

“Now more than ever, we must sharply focus on solving education’s most essential challenges. Solutions like LETRS, Reading Rangers, and Rosetta Stone English prepare teachers and learners to face those obstacles while empowering them to make the most of each moment they invest in education,” said Cambium CEO John Campbell. “We are honored that Tech & Learning recognized these solutions at ISTE and look forward to continued success in 2021.”

All three solutions prioritize Cambium’s elements of simplicity, certainty, and now. Developed by renowned literacy experts Dr. Louisa Moats and Dr. Carol Tolman, LETRS is a flexible literacy professional learning solution for PreK–5 educators. Reading Rangers solution is a meaningful reading practice program that helps improve fluency and comprehension. Rosetta Stone English is an adaptive blended learning program for grades K–6 that supports students’ English language development through academic conversations.

Best of Show and Best of 2020 judges rated their impressions of individual products on a sliding scale, evaluating areas such as value, uniqueness in the market, and the product’s ability to solve specific problems for educators and administrators. To learn more about the program, visit Tech & Learning’ s website.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Medium .

The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Rosetta Stone®, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

