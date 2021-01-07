Mission Adds to Workplace Awards; Selected as One of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

The AWS consulting and managed cloud services provider is honored in Built In LA’s designations for Los Angeles’ Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and Companies with the Best Benefits

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that Built In LA has named Mission to several of its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards, including in the best-overall category. Following the data-backed selection process, Mission has been honored in Built In’s lists of Los Angeles’ Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and Companies with the Best Benefits. The award winners are selected from companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and both nationally and within the eight largest U.S. tech markets.



Mission continues to earn praise for its employee satisfaction and for the quality of its workplace culture and benefits. Headquartered in Los Angeles with a nationwide workforce, Mission is a perennial member of Built In’s lists , having been previously named among the Best Midsize Companies to Work for in LA and Companies with the Best Benefits in LA in 2020. Mission also received 2020 workplace honors from the Los Angeles Business Journal, which named the company to its lis t of Best Places to Work in LA .

“At Mission, we practice core cultural values that champion work-life balance, inclusivity, professional growth, and a supportive workplace that offers our employees everything they need to succeed,” said Karoline Saffi, SVP, People & Culture, Mission. “These values are exemplified by our quick and successful shift to a fully distributed workforce from the start of the pandemic, benefits supporting employees’ remote work environments, and dedicated support for diversity, equity, and inclusion both at Mission and in the Los Angeles communities we’re a part of. We’re proud to have our purposeful and cultivated employee-centric culture recognized by Built In LA’s 2021 Best Places to Work Awards.”

Mission supports every member of its current all-remote workforce with a distributed work benefits program that includes a monthly stipend covering the costs of improving their remote work experiences. Employees can select improvements including faster internet, wellness app subscriptions, food deliveries, and more. Mission’s remote work culture is also defined by a Distributed Team Commitment, with listed tenets including: putting family first, respecting work hours, setting boundaries to prevent virtual meeting fatigue, supporting flexibility around personal needs, prioritizing physical and mental health, and remaining connected to each other. Mission’s culture is backed by the core tenet to “Be Inclusive,” fostering a supportive environment for open discussions around promoting greater inclusion. Employees are also connected and supported through internal events, from TED Talk-style MissionTalks, to virtual concerts and happy hours, to virtual learning and career development opportunities.

Built In determines winners for the Best Places to Work Awards based on an algorithm that draws data around compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes that employment candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year’s program more heavily weighted criteria such as remote work opportunities and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

For information about current openings at Mission, visit missioncloud.com/careers .

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies’ brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies’ tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers’ open roles. http://www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places To Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Best Places To Work: Methodology

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals’ needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies’ commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in each of these categories.

Mission Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a47382a4-3171-4c70-9be3-27971abda438.