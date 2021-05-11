Travel Clinic YYC - A Calgary Immunization Clinic launches a new website to help you make travel health more attainable

Calgary Vaccination Travel Clinic YYC

Calgary Vaccination Travel Clinic YYC

24 Hours Appointment Booking

24 Hours Appointment Booking

Vaccinations at your doorstep - We come to you

Vaccinations at your doorstep - We come to you

Direct Billing to Insurance or Employer

Direct Billing to Insurance or Employer

Contact Info

Contact Us

Travel Clinic YYC, a Calgary based Immunization Clinic, has launched a new website providing information on immunizations, vaccinations, and medications.

We believe in protecting our clients and ensuring a safe and enjoyable trip. Travel Clinic YYC is a service to make travel health more attainable by providing video chat for consultations”
— Amyn Kanjee
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Clinic YYC, a Calgary-based Immunization Clinic, has launched a new website to serve their clients and explain the immunizations, vaccinations and medications they need while travelling internationally.

Their new website shows all the vaccines and flu shots they offer to their clients, along with a list of countries they provide travel medications and immunizations for. They have a detailed list of all the diseases and information on the corresponding flu shots for those diseases, and standard information about each disease.

Due to the unfortunate situation caused by the pandemic of Covid19, Travel Clinic YYC includes booking online appointments through their website. From video chats to vaccine administrations and medications, they provide a complete package to you and your family or the group you plan to travel with, bringing travel medication services to your doorstep. They also offer direct billing to your insurance companies or employer if you are travelling for business purposes.

As clinical pharmacists specializing in travel medications, their main goal is to ensure their clients have a safe and enjoyable trip. Most of the time, protecting oneself from travel-related diseases is not always on your mind. This is where the Calgary Travel Clinic plays an important role, making travel safe and more attainable via online consultations.

With 30 years of experience, they are recognized as one of the best and most reliable vaccination clinics in Calgary. With 24-hour appointment bookings, vaccinations to your doorstep, pre-scheduled online consultations, and access to a trusted pharmacist while travelling, Travel Clinic YYC will help you travel with confidence and help you remain healthy throughout your trip.

Visit (https://www.travelclinicyyc.com/) or call 403 452-8333 to book a consultation or online appointment.

Amyn Kanjee
Travel Clinic YYC
+1 403-452-8333
email us here

Calgary Vaccination Travel Clinic - Travel Clinic YYC

You just read:

Travel Clinic YYC - A Calgary Immunization Clinic launches a new website to help you make travel health more attainable

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amyn Kanjee
Travel Clinic YYC
+1 403-452-8333
Company/Organization
Ace SEO Consulting
14 Sage Meadows Way NW
Calgary, Alberta, T3P 0E7
Canada
+1 403-800-0325
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ace Rashid, the founder of Ace SEO Consulting, is a much sought after SEO consultant, trainer, and digital marketing expert. Equipped with a B.Sc. in Computer Science, owning many off-line and online businesses and having over 25 years of experience in business marketing and application of modern technology, Ace has helped much business with improved search engine visibility, website ranking, and business growth through professional and proven SEO and Internet Marketing Services. Leading with the mission statement "Your Success is Our Success!", Ace has led his team and his clients on a path of success. In 2019, Ace SEO Consulting received two awards/accolades. One from Clutch, and the other from The Manifest. Clutch is a data-driven company that reviews and ranks leading IT, marketing, and business services companies in the USA, Canada, and the UK. Clutch rated Ace SEO Consulting as one of the Top Marketing and Advertising agencies in Canada. The Manifest provides business news and compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. The Manifest rated Ace SEO Consulting as one of the Top 10 Marketing and Advertising agencies in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Ace has also mentored many struggling marketing enthusiasts to help them succeed in the same niche. He truly believes in God's abundance, lives in gratitude and looks forward to serving you in the future.

SEO Consultant

More From This Author
Travel Clinic YYC - A Calgary Immunization Clinic launches a new website to help you make travel health more attainable
Tazscapes Inc., Calgary, Designs and Constructs a Year Round Outdoor Living Space: Project Cochrane
One of the Leading Commercial & Industrial Contractors in Alberta – Helms Construction, Has Launched a New Website
View All Stories From This Author