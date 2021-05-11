Travel Clinic YYC - A Calgary Immunization Clinic launches a new website to help you make travel health more attainable
Travel Clinic YYC, a Calgary based Immunization Clinic, has launched a new website providing information on immunizations, vaccinations, and medications.
We believe in protecting our clients and ensuring a safe and enjoyable trip. Travel Clinic YYC is a service to make travel health more attainable by providing video chat for consultations”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Clinic YYC, a Calgary-based Immunization Clinic, has launched a new website to serve their clients and explain the immunizations, vaccinations and medications they need while travelling internationally.
Their new website shows all the vaccines and flu shots they offer to their clients, along with a list of countries they provide travel medications and immunizations for. They have a detailed list of all the diseases and information on the corresponding flu shots for those diseases, and standard information about each disease.
Due to the unfortunate situation caused by the pandemic of Covid19, Travel Clinic YYC includes booking online appointments through their website. From video chats to vaccine administrations and medications, they provide a complete package to you and your family or the group you plan to travel with, bringing travel medication services to your doorstep. They also offer direct billing to your insurance companies or employer if you are travelling for business purposes.
As clinical pharmacists specializing in travel medications, their main goal is to ensure their clients have a safe and enjoyable trip. Most of the time, protecting oneself from travel-related diseases is not always on your mind. This is where the Calgary Travel Clinic plays an important role, making travel safe and more attainable via online consultations.
With 30 years of experience, they are recognized as one of the best and most reliable vaccination clinics in Calgary. With 24-hour appointment bookings, vaccinations to your doorstep, pre-scheduled online consultations, and access to a trusted pharmacist while travelling, Travel Clinic YYC will help you travel with confidence and help you remain healthy throughout your trip.
Visit (https://www.travelclinicyyc.com/) or call 403 452-8333 to book a consultation or online appointment.
