Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,492 in the last 365 days.

Perfect Company to Host Fireside Chat at ICR Conference January 13, 2021

Co-Founder and CEO Michael Wallace to Speak Alongside Taco Bell International Director of Global Operating Systems Mark Hankins at Premier Investor Event

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect Company, a leading provider of technology solutions addressing operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries, will be featured at the forthcoming ICR Conference, one of the largest investment conferences of the year. Michael Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of Perfect Company, will be joined by Mark Hankins, Director of Global Operating Systems for Taco Bell International, in a fireside chat moderated by ICR Managing Partner Anton Nicholas on January 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“The restaurant industry has become increasingly reliant on technology to make operations easier and more cost effective, and we offer solutions to meet such growing need,” said Mr. Wallace. “We appreciate Mark lending his valuable time to discuss the benefits of Perfect’s solutions from the operator’s perspective.”

Perfect Company helps foodservice operators, such as Taco Bell, streamline operations, improve guest and employee safety and drive profitability through its two key product offerings: Pick-Up and Kitchen Workflow. Perfect’s Pick-Up capabilities feature customizable, modular cabinets that coordinate seamlessly with existing digital ordering platforms, POS and guest messaging with customer-facing hardware to provide a touchless food and product pick-up experience. Perfect’s Kitchen Workflow platform adds precision, consistency and management visibility to the art of food production to help minimize food waste and lower food cost.

The ICR Conference brings the investment community together for presentations by more than 200 public and private companies. Held January 11-14, the 2021 interactive virtual format includes the ability to visit multiple presentations and panels, 1 x 1 scheduling capabilities, on-demand library, and networking opportunities. Register for the Conference here.

For more information on Perfect Company, visit https://perfectco.com.

About Perfect Company

From the stockroom to the kitchen to the customer, Perfect Company provides technology solutions to operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Our systems give managers new control and visibility over food preparation and pickup processes, helping make restaurants and other consumer industries more efficient, effective and profitable. For more information on Perfect Company, visit https://perfectco.com.

Media Contact:

Perfect@icrinc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Perfect Company to Host Fireside Chat at ICR Conference January 13, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.