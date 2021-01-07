The Multisport VR Fitness Platform HOLOFIT Is Now Available on the Oculus Quest Store
HOLOFIT enables virtual rowing, running, and cycling exercises either on fitness machines or using bodyweight exercises for Oculus Quest users.ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading multisport VR fitness platform HOLOFIT has just been released on the official Oculus Quest store. HOLOFIT enables virtual rowing, running, and cycling exercises on fitness machines or using bodyweight exercises only.
HOLOFIT by Holodia brings fun, interaction, and competition to cardio fitness machines: rowing machines, bicycles, and elliptical machines. It offers original virtual worlds and engaging workouts that challenge, motivate and guide members to their fitness goals.
HOLOFIT also features the Freestyle mode in which rowing, cycling, and running are simulated through a series of bodyweight exercises to enable full-body workouts for members without fitness machines.
Members can use HOLOFIT for individual or group workouts: in Online Multiplayer you connect to other members and compete against them in real-time. The community is global, with most members coming from the USA and Europe, looking to improve their fitness, lose weight, or solve health issues.
HOLOFIT was released on the Oculus Quest store on January 7. Users can demo the Tropical world for free or start a 7-day free trial of full-featured HOLOFIT. Monthly and yearly membership plans are available, at 9.9€ per month or 108€ per year. HOLOFIT offers more than 100 workout options and brings monthly updates and upgrades.
“Although many see VR as isolating people, I strongly believe that it does the opposite. Connecting to friends and family around the world, especially when we can’t travel, and seeing each other in VR is amazing. Having a run with your pals, or a challenging workout with your cousins on the other side of the country is great, and something you would never otherwise be able to do. VR has changed the lives of so many of our members, and we are thankful to be able to make that positive impact,” said Bojana Knezevic, Holodia COO. “HOLOFIT on the Quest store is a big step for us. Anyone on the Quest can now install HOLOFIT with only one click, therefore significantly improving the user experience.”
HOLOFIT works on major brand rowing machines, and any bicycle or elliptical machine with the addition of a cadence sensor.
Pavle Lazarevic
HOLODIA SA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook