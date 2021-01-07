Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EMCORE Corporation to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, CA, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, today announced that management of EMCORE Corporation will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:15 AM ET. A live webcast and replay webcast will be available at http://investor.emcore.com.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Indium Phosphide, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

