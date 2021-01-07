Web.com Group Named to Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for 2021

Canada’s Top Employers honors companies that invest in employee development and success

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group , a leading web technology company helping millions of customers around the globe thrive in a connected world, is proud to announce it has been named to Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers for 2021 for the second consecutive year. Web.com Group was selected for the award based on the company’s ongoing investments in employee development, including its subsidies for job-related courses and professional accreditation.



Atlantic Canada's Top Employers, now in its 12th year, is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers . Web.com Canada was also selected as an Atlantic Canada Top Employer in 2020, with Top Employers citing this year’s rationale, in addition to the company’s commitment to employee success, including helping them save for the future with matching retirement savings plan contributions and its year-end bonus program.

Web was selected for the Top 100 Employers list based on eight criteria points, including: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. Its year-end bonus program, retirement savings plan contribution-matching, busy social calendar and year-round employee appreciation activities are examples of how Web is setting the standard in this industry as an exceptional place to work.

“We’re honored to be included amongst this prestigious list of Canada’s top employers,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO and president, Web.com Group. “Web.com Group would not be the company we are today without our incredible employees around the world, including Canada, and this recognition is a testament to the culture they’ve built through hard work and dedication to our mission and to each other.”

Over the past year, Web.com Canada has expanded its footprint in Halifax, where a diverse workforce enjoys open and bright spaces, flexible hours and lucrative commission structures with uncapped potential. The company currently employs more than 200 business consultants, customer service specialists, web designers and copywriters across its Canadian offices.

About Web.com Group

