Northern Technologies International Corporation Reports Financial Results For First Quarter Fiscal 2021

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC), a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.



First quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operating highlights include (with growth rates compared to first quarter of fiscal 2020, except as otherwise noted):

Consolidated net sales decreased 12.7% to $12,779,000, and up 27.4% over fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

ZERUST® net sales increased 2.7% to $9,078,000

ZERUST® oil and gas net sales increased 8.0% to $563,000

NTIC China net sales increased 17.7% to a quarterly record $4,544,000

Natur-Tec® product net sales decreased 45.4% to $2,559,000

Joint venture operating income increased 19.2% to $3,162,000

Net income attributable to NTIC increased 4.1% to $1,262,000

Net income per diluted share attributable to NTIC was $0.13, in line with the prior year period

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,601,000, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1,567,000

Consolidated balance sheet at November 30, 2020 was strong with no debt and total cash and cash equivalents and available for sale securities of $13,336,000

“Our fiscal 2021 first quarter results reflect an encouraging increase in global demand from our core ZERUST® industrial market. NTIC China came in particularly strong with orders from new and existing customers for both our ZERUST® and Natur-Tec® products, causing a year-over-year jump in NTIC China net sales of 17.7%, to a quarterly record of $4,544,000. Furthermore, sales at NTIC’s joint ventures increased 5.2% year-over-year and were up 44.8% from the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter,” said G. Patrick Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTIC.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have proactively focused on continuing to supply our worldwide customers while operating safely, controlling operating expenses, maintaining our strong balance sheet, and investing in our long-term growth strategies. Facing challenging circumstances, we were still able to slightly increase net income over the prior fiscal year period, despite a 12.7% year-over-year reduction in consolidated net sales. Furthermore, we ended the fiscal 2021 first quarter with no debt and over $13,300,000 in cash, cash equivalents, and available for sale securities, representing an 88.0% improvement over the prior fiscal year period,” continued Mr. Lynch.

“Our near-term outlook remains cautious, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis and the pace of the economic recovery, as well as the upcoming annual slowdown in Asia associated with the Chinese New Year holidays. Nevertheless, I am proud of how NTIC and our joint venture partners have responded throughout this difficult period and excited by the new business opportunities we continue to uncover,” concluded Mr. Lynch.

NTIC’s consolidated net sales decreased 12.7% to $12,779,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2020, compared to $14,631,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2019. The continued global economic slowdown, due to the COVID-19 crisis, significantly reduced demand across the Company’s global customer base.

The following table sets forth NTIC’s net sales by product category for the three months ended November 30, 2020 and 2019, by segment:

Three Months Ended November 30,

2020

% of Net

Sales

November 30,

2019

% of Net

Sales

%

Change

ZERUST® industrial net sales $ 9,077,554 71.0 % $ 8,843,052 60.4 % 2.7 % ZERUST® joint venture net sales 580,304 4.5 % 585,616 4.0 % (0.9 %) ZERUST® oil & gas net sales 562,693 4.4 % 520,844 3.6 % 8.0 % Total ZERUST® net sales $ 10,220,551 80.0 % $ 9,949,512 68.0 % 2.7 % Total Natur-Tec® net sales 2,558,561 20.0 % 4,681,888 32.0 % (45.4 )% Total net sales $ 12,779,112 100.0 % $ 14,631,400 100.0 % (12.7 )%

NTIC’s joint venture operating income increased 19.2% to $3,162,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2020, compared to joint venture operating income of $2,652,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2019. The increase was attributable to the corresponding increase in total sales of the joint ventures as fees for services provided to joint ventures are a function of the net sales of NTIC’s joint ventures, which were $26,777,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2020, compared to $25,460,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2019.

Operating expenses, as a percent of net sales, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were 46.3%, compared to 40.3% for the same period last fiscal year. On a dollar basis, first quarter operating expenses were $5,911,000, compared to $5,899,000 for the same period last fiscal year.

The Company reported net income attributable to NTIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 of $1,262,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to NTIC of $1,213,000, or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year.

NTIC’s balance sheet remains strong, with no debt, and working capital of $28,173,000 at November 30, 2020, including $6,953,000 in cash and cash equivalents and $6,383,000 in available for sale securities, compared to $27,105,000 at August 31, 2020, including $6,403,000 in cash and cash equivalents and $5,545,000 in available for sale securities.

At November 30, 2020, the Company had $24,961,000 of investments in joint ventures, of which over $14,040,000, or 56.2%, is cash, with the remaining balance mostly made up of other working capital.

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed primarily under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for over 40 years and in recent years has targeted and expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resins and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include NTIC’s belief that its near-term outlook remains cautious and that it continues to uncover new business opportunities and other statements that can be identified by words such as “believes,” “continues,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “potential,” “outlook,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning, the use of future dates and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of NTIC’s management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Such potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, in no particular order: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on NTIC’s business and operating results; the ability of NTIC to pay dividends; the effect of economic uncertainty and trade disputes; NTIC’s dependence on the success of its joint ventures and fees and dividend distributions that NTIC receives from them; NTIC’s relationships with its joint ventures and its ability to maintain those relationships; NTIC’s dependence on its joint venture in Germany in particular due to its significance and the effect of a termination of this or its other joint ventures on NTIC’s business and operating results; the ability of NTIC China to achieve significant sales; costs and expenses incurred by NTIC in connection with its ongoing litigation against its former Chinese joint venture partner; the effect of the United Kingdom’s proposed exit from the European Union, economic slowdown and political unrest; risks associated with NTIC’s international operations; exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and tariffs, including in particular the Euro compared to the U.S. dollar; the health of the U.S. and worldwide economies, including in particular the U.S. automotive industry; the level of growth in NTIC’s markets; NTIC’s investments in research and development efforts; acceptance of existing and new products; timing of NTIC’s receipt of purchase orders under supply contracts; variability in sales to customers in the oil and gas industry and the effect on NTIC’s quarterly financial results; increased competition; the costs and effects of complying with changes in tax, fiscal, government and other regulatory policies, including the new tax reform law, which could result in a write-down of our deferred tax assets, and rules relating to environmental, health and safety matters; pending and potential litigation; and NTIC’s reliance on its intellectual property rights and the absence of infringement of the intellectual property rights of others. More detailed information on these and additional factors which could affect NTIC’s operating and financial results is described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. NTIC urges all interested parties to read these reports to gain a better understanding of the many business and other risks that the Company faces. Additionally, NTIC undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2020 (UNAUDITED) AND

AUGUST 31, 2020 (AUDITED)

November 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,953,341 $ 6,403,032 Available for sale securities 6,382,785 5,544,722 Receivables: Trade excluding joint ventures, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $120,000 as of November 30, 2020 and $90,000 as of August 31, 2020 9,551,519 8,072,212 Trade joint ventures 675,391 475,900 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,149,165 927,286 Income taxes 10,898 19,907 Inventories 9,835,135 10,961,796 Prepaid expenses 917,570 797,495 Total current assets 35,475,804 33,202,350 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 7,224,297 7,110,789 OTHER ASSETS: Investments in joint ventures 24,961,205 24,090,826 Deferred income taxes 209,220 209,729 Patents and trademarks, net 782,423 802,006 Operating lease right of use asset 552,103 658,788 Total other assets 26,504,951 25,761,349 Total assets $ 69,205,052 $ 66,074,488 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,379,475 $ 3,205,241 Income taxes payable 486,800 310,922 Accrued liabilities: Payroll and related benefits 1,304,018 1,314,978 Other 856,532 880,118 Current portion of operating lease 276,061 386,345 Total current liabilities 7,302,886 6,097,604 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Operating lease, less current portion 276,042 272,443 Total long-term liabilities 276,042 272,443 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none issued and

outstanding — — Common stock, $0.02 par value per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares as of November 30, 2020 and August 31, 2020; issued and outstanding 9,104,636 and 9,099,990, respectively 182,093 182,000 Additional paid-in capital 17,632,811 17,415,043 Retained earnings 43,735,209 42,472,810 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,179,678 ) (3,410,438 ) Stockholders’ equity 58,370,435 56,659,415 Non-controlling interests 3,255,689 3,045,026 Total equity 61,626,124 59,704,441 Total liabilities and equity $ 69,205,052 $ 66,074,488



NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 NET SALES: Net sales, excluding joint ventures $ 12,198,808 $ 14,045,784 Net sales, to joint ventures 580,304 585,616 Total net sales 12,779,112 14,631,400 Cost of goods sold 8,313,321 9,805,084 Gross profit 4,465,791 4,826,316 JOINT VENTURE OPERATIONS: Equity in income from joint ventures 1,825,712 1,293,990 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,336,561 1,358,325 Total joint venture operations 3,162,273 2,652,315 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling expenses 2,741,768 2,887,292 General and administrative expenses 2,093,982 2,049,687 Research and development expenses 1,075,737 961,641 Total operating expenses 5,911,487 5,898,620 OPERATING INCOME 1,716,577 1,580,011 INTEREST INCOME 69,538 49,038 INTEREST EXPENSE (2,368) (5,444) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,783,747 1,623,605 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 378,590 264,066 NET INCOME 1,405,157 1,359,539 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 142,758 146,989 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $ 1,262,399 $ 1,212,550 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.13 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES ASSUMED OUTSTANDING: Basic 9,104,623 9,095,607 Diluted 9,644,630 9,407,642 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.00 $ 0.065

