Northern Technologies International Corporation Reports Financial Results For First Quarter Fiscal 2021

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC), a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

First quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operating highlights include (with growth rates compared to first quarter of fiscal 2020, except as otherwise noted):

  • Consolidated net sales decreased 12.7% to $12,779,000, and up 27.4% over fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
  • ZERUST® net sales increased 2.7% to $9,078,000
  • ZERUST® oil and gas net sales increased 8.0% to $563,000
  • NTIC China net sales increased 17.7% to a quarterly record $4,544,000
  • Natur-Tec® product net sales decreased 45.4% to $2,559,000
  • Joint venture operating income increased 19.2% to $3,162,000
  • Net income attributable to NTIC increased 4.1% to $1,262,000
  • Net income per diluted share attributable to NTIC was $0.13, in line with the prior year period
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,601,000, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1,567,000
  • Consolidated balance sheet at November 30, 2020 was strong with no debt and total cash and cash equivalents and available for sale securities of $13,336,000

“Our fiscal 2021 first quarter results reflect an encouraging increase in global demand from our core ZERUST® industrial market. NTIC China came in particularly strong with orders from new and existing customers for both our ZERUST® and Natur-Tec® products, causing a year-over-year jump in NTIC China net sales of 17.7%, to a quarterly record of $4,544,000. Furthermore, sales at NTIC’s joint ventures increased 5.2% year-over-year and were up 44.8% from the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter,” said G. Patrick Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTIC.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have proactively focused on continuing to supply our worldwide customers while operating safely, controlling operating expenses, maintaining our strong balance sheet, and investing in our long-term growth strategies. Facing challenging circumstances, we were still able to slightly increase net income over the prior fiscal year period, despite a 12.7% year-over-year reduction in consolidated net sales. Furthermore, we ended the fiscal 2021 first quarter with no debt and over $13,300,000 in cash, cash equivalents, and available for sale securities, representing an 88.0% improvement over the prior fiscal year period,” continued Mr. Lynch.

“Our near-term outlook remains cautious, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis and the pace of the economic recovery, as well as the upcoming annual slowdown in Asia associated with the Chinese New Year holidays. Nevertheless, I am proud of how NTIC and our joint venture partners have responded throughout this difficult period and excited by the new business opportunities we continue to uncover,” concluded Mr. Lynch.

NTIC’s consolidated net sales decreased 12.7% to $12,779,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2020, compared to $14,631,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2019. The continued global economic slowdown, due to the COVID-19 crisis, significantly reduced demand across the Company’s global customer base.

The following table sets forth NTIC’s net sales by product category for the three months ended November 30, 2020 and 2019, by segment:

  Three Months Ended
  November 30,
2020
 		  % of Net
Sales
 		  November 30,
2019
 		  % of Net
Sales
 		  %
Change
ZERUST® industrial net sales $ 9,077,554   71.0 %   $ 8,843,052   60.4 %   2.7 %
ZERUST® joint venture net sales   580,304   4.5 %     585,616   4.0 %   (0.9 %)
ZERUST® oil & gas net sales   562,693   4.4 %     520,844   3.6 %   8.0 %
Total ZERUST® net sales $ 10,220,551   80.0 %   $ 9,949,512   68.0 %   2.7 %
Total Natur-Tec® net sales   2,558,561   20.0 %     4,681,888   32.0 %   (45.4 )%
Total net sales $ 12,779,112   100.0 %   $ 14,631,400   100.0 %   (12.7 )%

NTIC’s joint venture operating income increased 19.2% to $3,162,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2020, compared to joint venture operating income of $2,652,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2019. The increase was attributable to the corresponding increase in total sales of the joint ventures as fees for services provided to joint ventures are a function of the net sales of NTIC’s joint ventures, which were $26,777,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2020, compared to $25,460,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2019.

Operating expenses, as a percent of net sales, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were 46.3%, compared to 40.3% for the same period last fiscal year. On a dollar basis, first quarter operating expenses were $5,911,000, compared to $5,899,000 for the same period last fiscal year.

The Company reported net income attributable to NTIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 of $1,262,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to NTIC of $1,213,000, or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year.

NTIC’s balance sheet remains strong, with no debt, and working capital of $28,173,000 at November 30, 2020, including $6,953,000 in cash and cash equivalents and $6,383,000 in available for sale securities, compared to $27,105,000 at August 31, 2020, including $6,403,000 in cash and cash equivalents and $5,545,000 in available for sale securities.

At November 30, 2020, the Company had $24,961,000 of investments in joint ventures, of which over $14,040,000, or 56.2%, is cash, with the remaining balance mostly made up of other working capital.

Conference Call and Webcast

NTIC will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to review its results of operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and its outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be available to interested parties through a live audio webcast available through NTIC’s website at www.ntic.com where the webcast will be archived and accessible for at least 12 months. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 670-9776 and the confirmation code is 6482797.

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed primarily under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for over 40 years and in recent years has targeted and expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resins and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include NTIC’s belief that its near-term outlook remains cautious and that it continues to uncover new business opportunities and other statements that can be identified by words such as “believes,” “continues,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “potential,” “outlook,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning, the use of future dates and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of NTIC’s management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Such potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, in no particular order: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on NTIC’s business and operating results; the ability of NTIC to pay dividends; the effect of economic uncertainty and trade disputes; NTIC’s dependence on the success of its joint ventures and fees and dividend distributions that NTIC receives from them; NTIC’s relationships with its joint ventures and its ability to maintain those relationships; NTIC’s dependence on its joint venture in Germany in particular due to its significance and the effect of a termination of this or its other joint ventures on NTIC’s business and operating results; the ability of NTIC China to achieve significant sales; costs and expenses incurred by NTIC in connection with its ongoing litigation against its former Chinese joint venture partner; the effect of the United Kingdom’s proposed exit from the European Union, economic slowdown and political unrest; risks associated with NTIC’s international operations; exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and tariffs, including in particular the Euro compared to the U.S. dollar; the health of the U.S. and worldwide economies, including in particular the U.S. automotive industry; the level of growth in NTIC’s markets; NTIC’s investments in research and development efforts; acceptance of existing and new products; timing of NTIC’s receipt of purchase orders under supply contracts; variability in sales to customers in the oil and gas industry and the effect on NTIC’s quarterly financial results; increased competition; the costs and effects of complying with changes in tax, fiscal, government and other regulatory policies, including the new tax reform law, which could result in a write-down of our deferred tax assets, and rules relating to environmental, health and safety matters; pending and potential litigation; and NTIC’s reliance on its intellectual property rights and the absence of infringement of the intellectual property rights of others. More detailed information on these and additional factors which could affect NTIC’s operating and financial results is described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. NTIC urges all interested parties to read these reports to gain a better understanding of the many business and other risks that the Company faces. Additionally, NTIC undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2020 (UNAUDITED) AND
AUGUST 31, 2020 (AUDITED)                                                                                

      November 30, 2020   August 31, 2020
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 6,953,341     $ 6,403,032  
  Available for sale securities     6,382,785       5,544,722  
  Receivables:            
  Trade excluding joint ventures, less allowance for doubtful accounts            
  of $120,000 as of November 30, 2020 and $90,000 as of August 31, 2020     9,551,519       8,072,212  
  Trade joint ventures     675,391       475,900  
  Fees for services provided to joint ventures     1,149,165       927,286  
  Income taxes     10,898       19,907  
  Inventories     9,835,135       10,961,796  
  Prepaid expenses     917,570       797,495  
  Total current assets     35,475,804       33,202,350  
               
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     7,224,297       7,110,789  
OTHER ASSETS:            
  Investments in joint ventures     24,961,205       24,090,826  
  Deferred income taxes     209,220       209,729  
  Patents and trademarks, net     782,423       802,006  
  Operating lease right of use asset     552,103       658,788  
  Total other assets     26,504,951       25,761,349  
  Total assets   $ 69,205,052     $ 66,074,488  
               
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
  Accounts payable   $ 4,379,475     $ 3,205,241  
  Income taxes payable     486,800       310,922  
  Accrued liabilities:            
  Payroll and related benefits     1,304,018       1,314,978  
  Other     856,532       880,118  
  Current portion of operating lease     276,061       386,345  
  Total current liabilities     7,302,886       6,097,604  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:            
  Operating lease, less current portion     276,042       272,443  
  Total long-term liabilities     276,042       272,443  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES            
EQUITY:            
  Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none issued and
outstanding		            
  Common stock, $0.02 par value per share; authorized 15,000,000            
  shares as of November 30, 2020 and August 31, 2020; issued and outstanding 9,104,636 and 9,099,990, respectively     182,093       182,000  
  Additional paid-in capital     17,632,811       17,415,043  
  Retained earnings     43,735,209       42,472,810  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3,179,678 )     (3,410,438 )
  Stockholders’ equity     58,370,435       56,659,415  
  Non-controlling interests     3,255,689       3,045,026  
  Total equity     61,626,124       59,704,441  
  Total liabilities and equity   $ 69,205,052     $ 66,074,488  
                   


NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

  Three Months Ended
  November 30, 2020   November 30, 2019
NET SALES:      
Net sales, excluding joint ventures $         12,198,808     $         14,045,784  
Net sales, to joint ventures   580,304       585,616  
Total net sales   12,779,112       14,631,400  
       
Cost of goods sold   8,313,321       9,805,084  
Gross profit   4,465,791       4,826,316  
       
JOINT VENTURE OPERATIONS:      
Equity in income from joint ventures   1,825,712       1,293,990  
Fees for services provided to joint ventures   1,336,561       1,358,325  
Total joint venture operations   3,162,273       2,652,315  
       
OPERATING EXPENSES:      
Selling expenses   2,741,768       2,887,292  
General and administrative expenses   2,093,982       2,049,687  
Research and development expenses   1,075,737       961,641  
Total operating expenses   5,911,487       5,898,620  
       
OPERATING INCOME   1,716,577       1,580,011  
       
INTEREST INCOME   69,538       49,038  
INTEREST EXPENSE   (2,368)       (5,444)  
       
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,783,747       1,623,605  
       
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   378,590       264,066  
       
NET INCOME   1,405,157       1,359,539  
       
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS   142,758       146,989  
       
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $         1,262,399     $         1,212,550  
       
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC PER COMMON SHARE:      
Basic $                                      0.14     $         0.13  
Diluted $                                      0.13     $         0.13  
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES ASSUMED OUTSTANDING:              
Basic   9,104,623               9,095,607  
Diluted   9,644,630               9,407,642  
               
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.00     $ 0.065  
               

Investor and Media Contact:
Matthew Wolsfeld, CFO
NTIC
(763) 225-6600


You just read:

