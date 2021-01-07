Rhode Island Department of Education Launches Expanded All Course Network

PROVIDENCE – Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced that the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has opened registration for the newly rebranded All Course Network (ACN) on the recently launched one-of-a-kind statewide educational access portal, EnrollRI. Aligned with the Department’s recent efforts to create additional, innovative ways for students to continue learning in ways that meet their needs, the ACN will provide supplemental course options for Rhode Island’s K-12 students and at no cost to students and families.

“This year we are able to provide more than 2,000 seats in accessible, free, high-quality courses for students throughout the state,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “The ACN provides our students with the ability to explore new areas of interest, earn college credit, and dive into work-based learning. Families and students can visit our new EnrollRI platform to find everything they need to know about their options for education in Rhode Island.”

Course options and affiliated descriptions opened for viewing on December 14, 2020 to allow for families and students to explore opportunities ahead of the registration window. Beginning yesterday, January 5, and through January 11, students may register for supplemental coursework that helps students get a head start on postsecondary success, master the skills required of a lifelong learner, and prepare for jobs in sectors critical to Rhode Island’s future. For the first time, options for elementary students are available statewide as well.

The ACN includes Work-Based Learning, Career Preparation, Dual Enrollment, Advanced Placement, and Enrichment courses, all of which may be offered in a face-to-face, blended, or fully online setting. At the elementary level, the ACN offers enrichment opportunities to advance learning beyond traditional curricula. For middle and high school students, ACN courses offer the opportunity to earn both high school and college credit, offsetting the cost of college tuition and ultimately preparing them for college and careers. This year, there are more than 120 courses offered, triple the amount of opportunities offered in past years. As a note, students may only take two ACN courses per semester. K-8 students will need a parent to register with them whereas students in grades 9-12 can register independently.

RIDE will be hosting a Student and Family Information Session on Thursday, January 7 at 6:00PM via zoom for users to attend to ask questions about the EnrollRI portal and registration process, hear an overview of ACN options available, and explore other features of the website. Translation will be provided; all are welcome to join.

ACN course registration will be available on the new statewide, comprehensive education opportunity portal, www.EnrollRI.org. EnrollRI is part of PrepareRI, RIDE’s cross-agency initiative to prepare all students for success in college and career.