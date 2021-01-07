Dog the Bounty Hunter New Website Launches Selling CBD Infused Products Provided by CBD Global Sciences

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO , Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), “CBD Global” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of the new CBD product line “Dog Unleashed CBD” and new website www.dogunleashedcbd.com .

Dog the Bounty Hunter and CBD Global Sciences have partnered to create a new CBD brand called ‘Dog Unleashed CBD’ which has been rolled out with a robust line of CBD products aimed at addressing multiple ailments in the human body with a holistic approach. Initial sales of Dog Unleashed CBD can be found at www.dogunleashedcbd.com , an internet sales platform. The product launch is timed to coincide with his reality TV docudrama Dog Unleashed, that is airing on a subscription-based app and will be streaming online.

The initial product line will offer 12 different SKUs focused on multi-flavored tinctures offered in three different strengths 1000MG, 2000MG and 3500MG. In addition to the tincture products, Dog will offer both lotions and salves and all 12 SKUs are infused with a full spectrum CBD oil that is lab tested for quality and accuracy. All products meet established state and federal requirements of no more than 0.3% delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and can be sold in all 50 states. The Company will expand the product offerings over the next two quarters in 2021 which will include CBD infused confectionary products and a hydration line to include multi flavored energy drinks. In addition to web-based sales Dog Unleashed CBD will be distributed in conjunction with New Age Beverage into its distribution channel that boasts over 5,000 stores serviced today.

Dog the Bounty Hunter (Duane Chapman) has begun enlisting from his 6,000,000+ followers on multiple social media platforms to sign up for the airing of his new season.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman stated, “I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have the opportunity to bring these products to the market and look forward to a collaborative partnership with CBD Global Sciences. This product line is something that I have found to relieve my pain and stress and the fact that it is grown in a field, not made in a lab, is very important to me.”

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared “I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with Dog and Francie on this CBD project. Over the past year I have seen Dog in action, and I can assure you he truly cares about his fans and wants to help people feel better with a natural solution like CBD.”

ABOUT DOG UNLEASHED and DOG UNLEASHED CBD

Dog Unleashed (launching Q2 2021) will be the fourth show that Dog has launched. This venue has moved to online streaming and subscription-based viewing. While testing the waters on viewership Dog had over 30,000 new subscribers with just two Instagram postings about the new show (go to www.dogunleashed.com to subscribe). Viewership for the new show is expected to beat all previous records. Past shows have set records on three different networks, A&E, CMT and WGN, of which he still holds the record for the most viewed shows in the past 15 years. Promotional interviews that will highlight both the upcoming docudrama and the Dog Unleashed CBD have already begun and will continue with several daytime shows including Dr. Oz, Ellen, Tamron Hill, Entertainment Tonight and multiple Fox affiliates. Most interviews will be completed virtually and through various social media platforms due to COVID -19.

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name AETHICS ( www.aethics.com ) and CANNAOIL ( www.cannaoilshop.com ), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, bricks and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows, and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with Colorado water, soil, sun, and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD.

