California Supreme Court takes a step toward abolishing cash bail at hearing

Two months after California voters refused to abolish cash bail, the state Supreme Court appeared ready Tuesday to take a step toward abolition by requiring pretrial release without bail unless a defendant was likely to commit violent acts or flee.
Jan 5, 2021
