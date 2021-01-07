Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two virtual investor conferences in January.

Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference
The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM ET.

B. Riley Securities' Oncology Investor Conference
Fireside chat on January 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET.

A replay of the pre-recorded H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed on January 11, 2021 in the investors section of the Company’s website, and a live webcast of the B. Riley presentation can be accessed in the same section of the Company’s website. 

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts
Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@sternir.com

 


