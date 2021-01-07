Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,436 in the last 365 days.

IGM Biosciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page on the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Contact:

Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

IGM Biosciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.