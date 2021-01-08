Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Rebirth of Burkina Faso’s Women’s Football Team, awarded

2 Clubs, 2 Neighborhoods, 1 Dream

Sports & Human Events

2 Clubs, 2 Neighborhoods, 1 Dream project were a success as a charity event, but we did not expect is the post-event international impact.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2 Clubs, 2 Neighborhoods, 1 Dream project were a success as a charity event. More than half a ton of disused sports equipment in Europe was collected to give it a new life in Burkina Faso. In addition to the €2,250 via crowdfunding for shipping it.

But we did not expect is the post-event international impact. The action throughout the year 2020 has already awarded more than 6 worldwide statuettes. From Moscow to Portland passing through Barcelona, the original city of the idea:

Winner of Live Event Category
LIME: International Festival of Social Advertising and Communications (Moscow, Russia)
https://welcome.limefestival.ru/

Bronze in Integrated Campaign - Not-for-profit
SIA, Summit Creative Awards (Portland, Oregon, USA)
https://summit.awardsplatform.com/gallery/eKmJnmNn

Gold in Guerrilla/Unconventional Marketing
SIA, Summit Creative Awards (Portland, Oregon, USA)
https://summit.awardsplatform.com/gallery/eKmJnmNn

Silver Events, How and Where?
Open Creative, Advertising Business Association (Barcelona, Catalonia)
https://www.elpublicista.es/festivales-y-premios/gala-entrega-premios-open-creatiu-2020

Bronze in Communications Professional of the Year
The Stevies, International Business Awards® (Fairfax, Washington DC, USA)
https://stevieawards.com/iba/company-organization-awards-winners-3

Silver in Company of the Year (small)
Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations
The Stevies, International Business Awards® (Fairfax, Washington DC, USA)
https://stevieawards.com/iba/company-organization-awards-winners-3

All this recognition has a double benefit: add up the visibility of the problematic, and awareness-raising to combat it. In addition to renewed forces for a second edition. Since once traveled for the shipping of the pieces of equipment, new needs are detected, such as a mode of local transport for the players.

From these lines, we want to thank the selfless collaboration of institutions, brands, and especially volunteers for their work and support. Without them, it would not have been possible.

The Jaleo team!

Diego Otero Rodríguez
JALEO! Sports and Humans Events
