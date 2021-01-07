Titanium Transportation Group Expands U.S. Revenue Growth Opportunity, Adds New Strategic Brokerage Services in Chicago

New Chicago brokerage office is Titanium’s third U.S. location in less than two years, following Charlotte in May 2019, and Nashville in July 2020





In line with the Company’s “asset-light” U.S. growth strategy, Titanium will continue to expand its footprint and expects to secure additional key locations across the U.S.





Growth efforts will continue to be supported by its established and growing U.S. based team providing deep U.S. brokerage and logistics industry expertise



/EIN News/ -- BOLTON, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it has opened its third strategic U.S. brokerage services location, in Chicago, IL.

“We are thrilled with the success we have achieved following our initial entry in the U.S. less than two years ago,” said Ted Daniel, President and CEO, Titanium Transportation Group. “We are leveraging our investments in technology and systems to continue to build a scalable business that supports strategic growth opportunities with minimal additional overhead.”

The new Chicago office will operate under the Company’s U.S. subsidiary, Titanium American Logistics, Inc., which began operations in May 2019.

Daniel added, “The asset light nature of the brokerage business represents the optimal U.S. expansion strategy during these unprecedented times. As we ramp up our business in Chicago we will continue to seek out and execute on additional new geographical targets that complement our existing service offerings and allow for the expansion into new markets.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium's future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium, including Titanium’s organic earnings growth and its plans for future locations in the U.S., which may vary materially from expectations. Particularly, statements regarding future acquisitions, the availability of credit, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Titanium or the industry in which it operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

investors@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com

For Investor Relations

Jayson Moss, CFA

(604) 375-3599

investors@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com