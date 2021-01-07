Missaglia and Vierhouten complete Team Qhubeka ASSOS performance team

Team Qhubeka ASSOS (www.TeamQhubeka.com) has confirmed that Gabriele Missaglia and Aart Vierhouten will take on directeur sportif roles’ for the upcoming season, and in the process complete the makeup of our performance team.

Former professional, Missaglia (50), rode for 14 years and immediately made the enormously successful switch to the car in the role of Sports Director. His riding career included stage wins at Pais Vasco, Giro d’Italia, Tour de Suisse, Volta Catalunya, Grand Prix Hamburgo World Cup, the Tour de Langkawi GC, Tour of Quinghai Lake GC as well as placing third at the Amstel Gold Race (’99).

His most recent role saw him spend nine years with the CCC team playing a crucial part in the development phase of the team right up to WorldTour level.

Vierhouten (50) brings a unique skill set that includes the role of Sports Director as well as an exceptional ability as a coach.

A prominent career on the road for the Dutchman with among others Rabobank, Skil-Shimano and Lotto, saw him feature as a leadout man for Robbie McEwen for a large portion. His role as road captain at the Spring Classics as well as multiple participations at all the Grand Tours are testament to his leadership abilities that will be crucially important to our goals in 2021.

Gabriele Missaglia For me, working with Team Qhubeka Assos will be fantastic, and I’m so grateful for this new opportunity. So for this, I want to express my thanks to Doug and all of the team management.

I look forward to finding a new family with whom to share many beautiful things in a project that I believe in. I’m sure we’ll be the surprise team next season!

Of course, experience tells me that there will be difficult moments but I’m prepared and ready for anything.

When I have free time I love to ride my bike for many kilometers just like when I was rider but now, of course, with different goals!

Aart Vierhouten I am really looking forward to being on the road again and to help young sportsmen to fulfil their dreams, even through the tough times with Team Qhubeka ASSOS.

I am excited to share my experience as a former race captain with the aim; to build a strong, committed team where passion and “Go-For-It” are the keywords. Together with the Qhubeka Charity, we also have a story to tell! I would like to contribute to this 100%.

I still love to ride my bike and every year I have a + 400 km ride with some friends and former professionals. It is called 'the Longest Day ride' - normally around June 21st - so I’ll have to ask the team for that day off!

Lars Michaelsen In Gabriele we have someone who has a wealth of experience both from his career as a rider together with that as a sports director. I think he has a great approach and way of thinking and he will be an important part of our setup with his experience across the board including the ability to lead us at Grand Tours.

Aart will bring a very varied skill set that will be very valuable for our squad. His coaching expertise and guidance on offer to some of the young signings this year including the likes of Karel Vacek and Mauro Schmid will be very important. That, together with his upcoming ability as a director, is something that we are excited about to go with his wider experience and great network within the sport.

