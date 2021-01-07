Wellness Tourism Market: Top Factors That Are Leading The Demand Around The Globe And Business Opportunities 2020-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wellness Tourism Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Travelling to places and facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, wellness SPAs, fitness centers, and wellness resorts to enrich the mental as well as physical health is a part of the lifestyle of the people, now-a-days. This shift in choice refers makes way for wellness tourism, which involves the promotion of health and personal well-being through various physical, psychological, and spiritual activities. It also includes various services such as transport, lodging, food & beverage, shopping, and others.
Rise in the global middle class and changes in lifestyle of people due to hectic routine drive the market. Furthermore, increase in obesity and chronic diseases around the world fuels the growth. However, high cost and shortage of facilities hinders the market. Development of ecotourism, cultural tourism, and sports tourism makes way for many new opportunities.
The wellness tourism market is segmented on the basis of service type, location, and geography. By service type, the market is divided into transport, lodging, food & beverage, shopping, and others. By location, it is bifurcated into domestic and international. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:
• Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.
• Hyatt Corporation
• Marriott International Inc.
• Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
• Rancho La Puerta Inc.
• PRAVASSA
• Omni Hotels & Resorts
• Canyon Ranch
• Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
• AccorHotels.
Key Benefits of the Report:
○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the Wellness Tourism Market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Wellness Tourism Market share.
○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Wellness Tourism Market growth scenario.
○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
○ The report provides a detailed Wellness Tourism Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
