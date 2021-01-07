Insider Tips of Powerful Extensions that will grow your eCommerce store in 2021
Elsner, a renowned Magento development company has carved a niche for itself by offering some unparalleled Magento 2 & woocommerce extensions for your store.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecommerce stores need to understand the importance of pleasant user experience of their visitors. Ensuring that visitors' needs and expectations meet on the store can improve the traffic and boost brand recognition. Installing and integrating Woocommerce and Magento extensions can help you to enhance the appearance and feel of your ecommerce site as it will add new features and functionalities in the ecommerce store.
Not just that, the best Magento 2 extensions will make your ecommerce store attractive, more functional and engaging. Users would have the best experience of their lives and you will notice superior conversion rates. In a cut-throat competition era, these extensions will give you a headstart to defeat your competitors.
Another advantage of these top Magento and woocommerce extensions is that you can customize them as per your store requirements and business needs. All you need to do is to hire Magento developers who are well-versed with the domain and they will develop customized extensions that perfectly fit in your needs. You can avail these Magento extensions from the Magento marketplace.
Elsner, a renowned Magento development company has carved a niche for itself by offering some unparalleled Magento 2 and woocommerce extensions that can change the whole appearance of your ecommerce store. These extensions are easy-to-use and integrate and can write the growth story of your business.
Now, we will discuss some of the benefits of these woocommerce and Magento extensions offered by Elsner.
Extensions such as PayTrace Payment Gateway Magento 2 can help customers paying on the website without leaving it. It will ensure a quick and seamless checkout process.
Another Magento extension is Paypal Multicurrency Magento 2 that allows users to pay in their native currency during the checkout process. Users no longer need to pay in the base currency of the store. It is an ideal solution for your overseas customers who want to pay in their native currencies.
Business to Business Marketplace is one of its kind Magento extension that allows the store owner to invite other sellers on his store to sell their products. Sellers can make their profiles and add products and determine the commission or each product they sell.
Moneris Hosted Paypage Payment Gateway for WooCommerce extension integrates Moneris, one of the world’s top payment gateways into your store for safe and secured checkout.
Currency Auto Switcher extension for Magento 2 will display product prices to your overseas customers in their native currencies to take quick purchase decisions. It will make their user experience more pleasant and fruitful.
Automatic Related Products for Magento 2 extension shows product recommendations to users based on their viewed products and previous orders. You can find such recommendations on the shopping cart, category and product pages.
Some other top Magento 2 extensions and woocommerce plugins worth mentioning here are One Step Checkout Magento 2, Stripe Payment Gateway Woocommerce Plugin, and Moneris Direct Payment Gateway for WooCommerce, ANZ eGate Connect, Enhanced WooCommerce Shipment Tracking, Magento 2 Order Tracking, Unbxd Site Search and Wholesale Market Product Add-on.
Being one of the leading Magento development companies, Elsner leverages the expertise of their Magento developers to come up with astonishing Magento and woocommerce extensions that can bring the change in your Magento and woocommerce ecommerce stores. They have a dedicated team of developers who will leave no stone unturned to offer you the best-customized extensions that can make a real difference to your store.
