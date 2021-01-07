Professional Services Market Strategies Include Investing In 3D Printing, Virtual Firms, And Other Technologies

Professional Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Professional Services Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Professional services industry trends suggest strategies for the professional services market such as developing specializations to cater to demand from niche markets, using 3D printing technology in the design services industry for faster release of products at lower costs, opting for virtual firms to reduce operational costs, and collaborating with micro influencers for marketing campaigns. Player-adopted strategies in the professional services industry include investing in data and analytics technologies to innovate and expand offerings, expanding through mergers and acquisitions and targeting small and medium social enterprises.

In The Business Research Company’s professional services industry overview report, the professional services market is segmented by type into design, research, promotional and consulting services, legal services, accounting services, all other professional, scientific, and technical services. Subsegments covered are photographic services, market research services, advertising, public relations, and related services, scientific research and development services, environmental consulting services, management consulting services, specialized design services, architectural, engineering consultants and related services, b2b legal services, b2c legal services, hybrid legal services, criminal law practices, payroll services, tax preparation services, bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services, translation services, other professional, scientific, and technical services.

The global professional services market is expected to grow from $5405.2 billion in 2019 to $5409.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1%. The low professional services industry growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $6519.9 billion in 2023.

