It's a Corker! An Exciting 2021 Ahead for Family-run UK Based Business
This family-run landscaping supply business in Kent has thrived over the last 12 months in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.
TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small, family-run business in Kent has thrived this year in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and the numerous challenges that covid-19 has brought about for the UK's economy.
— Oliver Corkery
Corker Outdoor Living, a specialist in outdoor living and landscape supplies, has experienced an increase of over 300% in online sales this year. Following this phenomenal success throughout 2020, the company has now decided to invest further in its online presence and is launching a new website in time for the start of 2021.
The new website has been developed by the company's in-house team in partnership with Rank Fresh, a digital marketing company with expertise in search engine optimisation and pay per click advertising, and will provide an enhanced experience for online customers.
The surge in online sales throughout 2020 has been in no small part due to the coronavirus pandemic. National lockdowns and local restrictions have led to more people spending time in their gardens and outdoor spaces. Home improvements have also become more popular, with DIY projects providing both much-needed stimulation for those stuck at home, as well as the incentive of an upgraded environment in which to work from home and relax.
Creative Director of Corker Outdoor Living, Oliver Corkery, said: “With such a huge increase in our online sales this year, it just seemed like the right decision to invest back into that side of the business. We’ve teamed up with Rank Fresh, who are absolutely brilliant at what they do, and we’re all very excited about the new website.
It’s ready for our customers in 2021 and we can’t wait for the launch and that moment when we finally get to see it go live!”
Corker is already renowned for giving customers more than the standard garden centre offering. As well as Corker TV, its own channel on YouTube, it also has impressive garden showcases – thirteen show gardens at its Tonbridge site. Crafted by local designers and landscapers, each garden is unique, providing horticultural inspiration for customers and an exciting attraction in Kent, the county celebrated as the garden of England.
Corker Outdoor Living & Landscape Supplies in Kent