Top Ten Competitors Make Up Almost 2% Of Total Sports Market

The global sports market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to almost 2% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Maruhan, Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club and Futball Club Barcelona.

The sports market consists of sales of sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer spectator sports and participatory sports. Spectator sports includes teams or clubs and independent athletes that present sporting events before a paying audience. The racing team owners of racing participants that enter the participants into racing events or other spectator sports events and the sports trainers who provide specialized services to support participants in sports events or competitions are part of this industry. The establishments that operate race tracks are also included in this industry.

The global sports market size reached a value of nearly $388.3 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2015. The market declined from $458.8 billion in 2019 to $388.3 billion in 2020 at a rate of -15.4%. The decline was mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The sports industry growth is however expected to recover and reach $599.9 billion by 2025, and $826.0 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Sports market research shows that going forward, emergence of esports, rising sponsorships, and increase in internet accessible devices will drive the growth.

