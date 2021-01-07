Athena Gregory shares her journey of spiritual empowerment in ‘Goddess in Residence’

New autobiography inspires and empowers readers to awaken the Goddess hidden within

/EIN News/ -- LOWER PLENTY, Australia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her first publishing foray, “Goddess in Residence” (published by Balboa Press AU), Athena Gregory takes readers through her journey of spiritual unfolding and empowerment as she navigates through life’s experiences.

The book begins with the author as a narrator who introduces her own life story and ends with her as a guide who shares her spiritual keys and codes. Here, readers enter the rich tapestry of her life’s journey, with the acts and scenes of an intriguing play taking them through three realms: the outer 3D material world and two inner realms of “the above” and “the below.” A comedy-tragedy-drama unfolds along her path to spiritual rebirth, and takes the reader to her awakening as an embodiment of Goddess. In a more empowered and authentic voice, the story concludes with a distilment of the author's insights and deep experiences; sharing spiritual keys she calls Goddess Codes.

“The global pandemic of 2020 has stirred people's hearts and souls and the time is ripe for a deeper awakening to who we are as human beings and what we are doing here on this little blue green planet spinning round in this vast cosmos,” the author states. “I want my readers to see themselves in the twists and turns of my story, feel into what is universal in all of us and come closer to who they essentially are. I want them to become inspired by the spiritual keys I offer in my book… and receive the energy encoded within its pages. I want people to touch that special place in their soul that can activate their Inner Goddess.”

Deeply reflective with a unique theatrical twist, "Goddess in Residence" will appeal to people who are looking for a deeper meaning to their lives. Purchase a copy at https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/814748-goddess-in-residence.

“Goddess in Residence”

By Athena Gregory

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 248 pages | ISBN 9781504323239

E-Book | 248 pages | ISBN 9781504323246

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Athena Gregory lives in the leafy outer suburbs of Melbourne, Australia. She has been married for almost four decades and has two adult sons; with her first grandchild on the way. She had her first metaphysical experience at the age of 21, with the passing of her father. This “seeing through the veils” was the catalyst that sparked her life-long journey of exploration and self-discovery. Through her learning and growth in various schools of philosophy, theosophy, esoteric yoga, Gnosis and tao, as well as various modalities of meditation, healing and the intuitive arts, she desired to pass it forward. As a result, she has been facilitating meditation and spiritual development classes, workshops and retreats, as well as supporting clients with energy healing and soul readings for over 20 years. Arriving at a point of spiritual integration, Gregory began to experience the Goddess hidden within all of creation — and ultimately within herself. She is now ready to share her wonderful palette of wisdom and empowering practices with widening circles of people. To know more about the author and her works, visit www.athenagregory.com.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press AU 1-800-844-925 pressreleases@balboapress.com