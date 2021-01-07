DHEC Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee to Meet January 7, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet via audio conference immediately following the adjournment of the 10 a.m. DHEC Board meeting in Board Room No. 3420 at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.