DHEC Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee to Meet January 7, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 6, 20201

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet via audio conference immediately following the adjournment of the 10 a.m. DHEC Board meeting in Board Room No. 3420 at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.

The agenda is available here.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

###