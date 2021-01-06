St. Regis Hotels Heralds a New Beacon of Luxury on the Nile With the Opening of The St. Regis Cairo

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International (www.Marriott.com), today announced the highly-anticipated opening of The St. Regis Cairo. Rising tall on the banks of the River Nile, The St. Regis Cairo is an illustrious icon weaving a powerful story of luxury in the region. Located at the North end of the Corniche, in the heart of Egypt’s bustling metropolis, the 39-story hotel offers easy access to the magnificent monuments of a city steeped in history.

To celebrate the opening, The St. Regis Cairo hosted a special ceremony which was attended by H.E. Ali Shareef Al Emadi, Minister of Finance for Qatar, Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of Qatari Diar, Eng. Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah, CEO of Qatari Diar, Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury, Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance, Satya Anand, President for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, and other VIP’s.

“Egypt has historically been one of our key markets and strategically significant to our growth in the region,” said Satya Anand, President for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Cairo is a storied destination that has long mesmerized the global traveler with its incredible energy offering a vibrant mix of history, culture, tradition and glamour. The St. Regis Cairo is an exciting addition to our fast-growing brand portfolio and is set to elevate Cairo’s luxury hospitality landscape with its remarkable design, uncompromising service, and exceptional culinary venues.”

Eng. Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah, CEO of Qatari Diar commented, “We are delighted to strengthen our global portfolio of hospitality developments with the opening of The St. Regis Cairo. This luxury landmark will introduce higher standards of hospitality to this beautiful destination with its unparalleled levels of luxury and exceptional service – both of which the iconic St. Regis brand is renowned for.”

Modern Egyptian Grandeur With its striking architecture, created by renowned architect Michael Graves, The St. Regis Cairo firmly establishes itself as a pivotal landmark in the city and beyond, carefully balancing opulence with refinement and elegance to evoke a profound sense of grandeur. Uncompromising in its decadence, the hotel is an exquisite reflection of a passionate vision that conscientiously draws on the city’s influential and storied past while confidently introducing its vibrant future.

Graceful geometric lines flow throughout the interiors, creating a repeated structural motif that quietly references the heritage of the region. Dark wood and rich textures combine with intricate embroidery, bejeweled paneling, bronze and wood carvings embellished with flashes of shimmering gold, mother of pearl inlays and imposing crystal chandeliers creating a dramatic Egyptian aesthetic with modern execution. A striking mural entitled “The Pink Sun” graces The St. Regis Bar. Staunchly modern in its execution, the mural references ancient Egypt and the birth of a modern civilization.

The hotel’s approach to design pays particular homage to the hundreds of craftspeople who dedicated their time and handiwork to perfecting each and every detail offering a distinctly modern vision that immerses guests in moments that are simply awe-inspiring.

Opulent Accommodation The St. Regis Cairo boasts of 286 lavishly appointed rooms and suites and 80 luxurious apartments, that offer unmatched indulgence. Three expansive Royal Suites define opulence, with plush interiors featuring a private fitness room, sauna and floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic Nile views. All guestrooms and suites enjoy the signature St. Regis Butler service, one of the most visible representations of the brand’s famed level of anticipatory service and personal attention.

Exquisite Culinary Experiences The hotel is an engaging lifestyle destination with refined taste making offered at a diversified selection of restaurants, bars and lounges La Zisa is a modern and relaxed dining space that offers authentic Southern Italian cuisine where guests can enjoy their dining experience overlooking bright views of the Nile. Tianma takes you on a journey to Singapore and is a melting pot of exquisite flavors from China, India and Southeast Asia. The renowned J&G Steakhouse offers a sophisticated collection of steakhouse favorites, premium meat cuts and fish sourced from around the world; expertly prepared and grilled to perfection. The poolside restaurant and bar, Sirocco, is the ideal place to enjoy a cocktail with a selection of Mediterranean and Egyptian dishes. For urban and chic lounge lovers, Envy is an enchanting and glamorous venue with bejeweled décor for a special night out.

The Library, embellished with artefacts, rich furnishings and books, offers a quiet corner for guests to seek a moment’s respite. The Water Garden, with its authentic Egyptian interiors, is poised to become a gathering place for both global luminaries and the local social vanguards be it for the signature Afternoon Tea or the Evening Ritual. The iconic St. Regis Bar is inspired by the King Cole Bar at the brand’s flagship in New York, where the world-renowned Bloody Mary cocktail was born in 1934. It features an exclusive selection of the world’s finest champagnes, rare vintage wines, hand-crafted cocktails, and the hotel’s own rendition of the signature St. Regis Bloody Mary, infused with exotic taste and fragrance of the Hibiscus flower.

Rejuvenation for the Body and Soul Spanning more than 1000 square meters, the St. Regis brand’s signature Iridium® Spa enables guests to indulge in a range of transformative treatments and bespoke signature experiences in a tranquil and inviting environment. Thermal therapy areas have been carefully designed for stimulating sensory experiences with a special range of unique facilities including sauna, steam, ice room, shock shower, adventure shower and a vitality pool. The St. Regis Cairo also features a well-equipped Athletic Club and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

The Address for Bespoke events The Astor Ballroom, with its curved, grand staircases that surround a strikingly imposing Swarovski chandelier provides a dramatic backdrop for weddings and celebrations. With a vaulted three-story high ceiling, the 990 square meter Grand Ballroom can accommodate up to 1000 guests. The hotel also houses 10 flexible and elegant meeting venues with state-of-the-art technology.

With magnificent corridors, elegant venues and refined taste making, the hotel is set to play host to an array of important social moments and signature rituals. Bespoke and personalized services are delivered with a traditional finesse that embodies the spirit of both the location and the St. Regis brand. By paying particular attention to how it blends together these spaces, St. Regis Cairo is able to achieve a natural balance of both grand and intimate, yet bespoke moments for guests.

For more information, visit www.TheStRegisCairo.com.

