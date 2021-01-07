Microwave Power Meters Market Outlook, Future Growth Opportunity & Industry Forecast 2027 | By Technology, Application
Microwave Power Meters Market, By Technology (Thermal Power Meter, Diode Power Meter, and Others) and By Application (Electronics, Research, and Others)SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microwave power meters are instruments capable of measuring electrical power at microwave frequencies. The availability of sensors at meter head of power meter facilitates in reading of microwaves and subsequently displays the reading through a meter. Moreover, different set of sensors can be used for reading at different frequencies of microwaves.
Advancement in satellite communication, research, and aerospace exploration drive the market. Further, rise in demand of improving the networking and communication capabilities is also anticipated to boost the growth of the market. However, errors due to noise and disturbance due to obstruction in line of sight of microwaves continue to restrain the growth of this market. Opportunities such integration of sensors and noise reduction techniques in microwave power meters can further improve its application in industrial application.
The global microwave power meters market is segmented on the basis of by technology, application, and geography. By technology, the market is divided into thermal power meter, diode power meter, and others. By application, it is classified into electronics, research, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Players:
The key players profiled in the report include Aclara Technologies, AlphaLab, Inc., Anritsu, Boonton Electronics Corporation, Duncan Instruments Canada, Ltd., Keysight Technologies, Richardson RFPD, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix, Inc., and ValueTronics International, Inc.
Key Benefits
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global microwave power meters market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided in the report.
Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
Microwave Power Meters Market Key Segments:
By Technology
Thermal Power Meter
Diode Power Meter
Others
By Application
Electronics
Research
Others
