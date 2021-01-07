Covid-19 Impact on Glass Rotor Flowmeter Market | Key Drivers, Restrains- Global Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market to identify the potential investment pockets.BEIJING, CHINA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glass rotor flow meters are the instruments or devices used to measure the flow rates of a liquid or gas in a closed glass tube. Glass rotor flow meters are suitable for a variety of fluids and gases and provides accurate flow rates for various application such as industrial, chemical, manufacturing, and others.
Various benefits associated with glass rotor flowmeters such as low maintenance, high reliability, flexibility, easy installation, and simplicity are some of the major factors that fuel the market growth. Moreover, these instruments are less costly, hence mostly preferred. However, glass tubes are prone to breakage and limit the pressure and temperature, which hampers the market growth. Increase in demand for process automation and rise in usage of chemical applications is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.
The market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into ordinary type, preservative type, and others. On the basis of end users, it is classified into industrial, chemical industry, electronics industry, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Players:
The key players operating in the market include Siemens, Krohne, Changzhou Chengfeng Flowmeter, ABB, Omega, Hongqi Instrument, Azbil, FCI, Honeywell International Inc., and Endress+Hauser Management AG.
Key Benefits
Porters Five Forces model helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the market.
It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and the investment pockets.
The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities are provided in the report.
Glass Rotor Flowmeters Market Key Segments:
By Type
Ordinary Type
Preservative Type
Others
By End user
Industrial
Chemical Industry
Electronics Industry
Others
