January 6, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Soil Health Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. via teleconference. The agenda will focus on priority conservation practices that improve soil health.

If you are interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov for call-in information.

# # #

