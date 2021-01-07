ShowStoppers to intro journalists to 18 Taiwan companies with new tech for work, home and play, streaming live 8 January

More than 1,000 journalists from 70 countries are already pre-registered

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers® will introduce 18 companies from Taiwan with new tech for work, home and play to journalists around the world during a digital event that streams Friday, 8 January, at 11 am EST.

Seven winners of the Taiwan Excellence Awards will showcase 5G, AIoT, facial recognition, sports, smart golf solutions, cellphone backup, and vehicle technology. Eleven additional companies will showcase AI, 5G, healthcare, smart energy, sports, dashcam, PC hardware, and more.

“At CES 2021, you will see some of the best performing computer hardware: chosen by the world’s top cyber athletes, and powered by Taiwan’s companies. You will see the latest innovations for both work and play, brought to you by the winners of the Taiwan Excellence Awards.” said TAITRA Chairman James Huang.

One of five episodes of ShowStoppers timed for the new product cycle that begins with the start of the new year and all-digital CES, the episode features startups and companies selected by ShowStoppers partner TAITRA, https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council is Taiwan's foremost non-profit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach.

More than 1,000 journalists from 70 countries are already pre-registered to attend the events.

To register as a journalist to attend ShowStoppers TV events, contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com.

The digital press conferences build on the success of ShowStoppers TV, a range of online tools and live streaming experiences that ShowStoppers pioneered beginning in April 2020. Each one-hour episode of ShowStoppers TV connects companies with journalists, moving to the digital screen the press events that ShowStoppers has organized and produced for 25 years at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world. Following the press conference, each company is provided a breakout room, where journalists continue to ask questions.

Seven companies will make presentations:

• LoRaWAN from Advantech, http://www.advantech.com, helps users control and manage applications in remote areas (e.g., for flood monitoring) and harsh environments (e.g., extreme temperatures, high humidity) by utilizing LoRaWAN wireless technology to overcome distance limitations. These features help users maximize monitoring efficiency and increase productivity.

• CyberLink, https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme, has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home.

• SOLE Fitness from Dyaco International, https://www.soletreadmills.com. Combining elements of a stepper and climber into one -- this high burning, high intensity, high powered machine will get your heart rate going but won’t take a beating on your joints. The Sole CC81 Cardio Climber is unique to the market and a first of its kind.

• Green Jacket Sports, https://www.golface.com.tw/cartnavi?lang=en. The Golface smart golf cart system provides real-time scoring functions, collects big data on the golf course and golfers, helps the golf course monitor operations in real time, reduces the hitting traffic jam, improves the smoothness of golfers' shots, effectively improves the efficiency of golf course management and improves performance.

• Maktar, https://www.maktar.com, supplies the easiest way of smartphone backup. “Qubii” is an effortless smartphone backup device able to auto-backup your phone while charging. Just insert a micro SD card into Qubii and connect Qubii between your existing power adapter and cable, every time you charge, the photos, videos and contacts in your phone will be backed up into the micro SD card automatically. No internet and Wi-Fi needed. With the patented SD card lock function, you can lock your private data through the app just by one click.

• MiTAC Digital Technology, https://www.mio.com/en_us/. Equipped with highly sensitive components, Mio dashcam products capture every detail of traffic events, even in dark environments like parking lots. Mio’s latest dashcam, the MiVue 798, utilizes Sony’s Lowlight STARVISTM Sensor and features the industry-leading video recording quality up to 2.8K (1600), producing superior video quality to document life’s journeys. The MiVue 798 also features all-glass lenses and 145O wide-angle view, enabling exceptionally clear video recording quality, day or night. The MiVue 798’s embedded WIFI connectivity provides immediate video backup and online sharing.

• Winmate, https://www.winmate.com, introduces the M133WK Ultra Rugged Tablet PC designed for vehicle diagnostics. M133WK can withstand industrial use while providing high tech solutions that increase productivity, improve safety, and reduce operational costs. Powered by 8th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5-8265U Whiskey Lake processor. Sunlight readable 1920 x 1080 PCAP touchscreen with wide viewing angle and direct optical bonding technology. Built-in kickstand allows the device to stand firmly on nearly any surfaces to become an ultra-rugged, yet compact mobile workstation with reliable performance.



TAITRA will also spotlight news and new products from:

• ATrack, https://www.atrack.com.tw.

• ELECLEAN 360, https://eleclean.com.tw/en/,

• In Win Development, https://www.in-win.com.

• Innolux, http://www.innolux.com/Pages%2fen%2fIndex_en.html.

• Planet Technology, https://www.planet.com.tw/en.

• Rice Ear Ltd., https://luftqi.com/english.

• Systems & Technology Corp. – SysTech, https://www.systech.com.tw.

• Tokuyo Biotech, http://www.tokuyo.biz/.

• Winnoz, https://www.winnoz.com.

• WiseChip, https://www.wisechip.com.tw/en/.

• Yztek, www.yztek.com.tw.

For a digest of the product introductions by these 11 companies, click here, https://tinyurl.com/y6nfmw4u

TAITRA contact for more information:

Sandy Liao

Project Manager

mailto:sandyliao@taitra.org.tw

+886-02-2725-5200 #1323

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.