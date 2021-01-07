Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,482 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts, Chief Medical Officer Deliver Update on New Coronavirus Strain

Media Contact:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts, Chief Medical Officer Deliver Update on New Coronavirus Strain

 

Gov. Ricketts delivers an update on the new strain of the virus.

 

Gov. Ricketts delivers an update on the new strain of the virus.

 

LINCOLN – During a briefing at the State Capitol this morning, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services delivered a briefing on the new strain of coronavirus recently discovered in the United Kingdom (UK). 

 

Gov. Ricketts: New U.K. Virus Strain

  • In recent weeks, you’ve probably been reading and hearing about a new strain of COVID-19 that was found in the UK and a handful of U.S. states.
  • To date, we have not identified it in Nebraska, but it is likely to surface at some point given our proximity to Colorado – one of the states where it has been identified.
  • While we believe that this strain could be more easily transmitted, it is not something that we expect will change the tools we use to respond to the pandemic.
  • This is still very new, and we’re learning more about it as time goes on.

 

Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Nebraska, delivered a briefing on the new strain of coronavirus.  Dr. Anthone’s slides from the briefing can be found by clicking here.  Video of the news conference can be found by clicking here.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts, Chief Medical Officer Deliver Update on New Coronavirus Strain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.