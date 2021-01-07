Media Contact:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts, Chief Medical Officer Deliver Update on New Coronavirus Strain

LINCOLN – During a briefing at the State Capitol this morning, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services delivered a briefing on the new strain of coronavirus recently discovered in the United Kingdom (UK).

Gov. Ricketts: New U.K. Virus Strain

In recent weeks, you’ve probably been reading and hearing about a new strain of COVID-19 that was found in the UK and a handful of U.S. states.

To date, we have not identified it in Nebraska, but it is likely to surface at some point given our proximity to Colorado – one of the states where it has been identified.

While we believe that this strain could be more easily transmitted, it is not something that we expect will change the tools we use to respond to the pandemic.

This is still very new, and we’re learning more about it as time goes on.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Nebraska, delivered a briefing on the new strain of coronavirus. Dr. Anthone’s slides from the briefing can be found by clicking here. Video of the news conference can be found by clicking here.