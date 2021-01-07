Amazing Race Winner Alex Boylan Hosts New Luxury Travel TV Series 'Epic Villas' Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Epic Villas premiere showcases the extraordinary villas of Casa Tau, Palmasola, Casa Koko, Casa Brisa, and Tesoro in beautiful Punta Mita, Mexico.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Villas, a new TV series providing a personal tour inside the most amazing villas around the world announced today the launch of their series on Amazon Prime, Roku, and on EpicVillas.tv.

Jaw-dropping views, spectacular architecture with unparalleled services and staff….everyone wants to experience the best villas in the world. And in this series, the audience will be taken on a journey around the world to see the best villas that one can stay in…right now!

“I’ve spent my career sharing travel stories from some of the most remote areas of the globe. Now that I’m a bit older, I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting and producing a TV series in the luxury travel space,” said Boylan. “I love the format of the show. It’s so fun to work with each villa representative on-camera. They are the stars of the show giving these personal and intimate tours of their villas.”

Each episode of Epic Villas travels to a new extraordinary location. Episode 1 (now streaming on Amazon Prime) features the beautiful location of Punta Mita, Mexico. The five villas featured in this episode are Casa Tau, Palmasola, Casa Koko, Casa Brisa, and Tesoro.

Boylan teamed up with longtime friend and producing partner Lisa Hennessy on the series. Lisa is one of the most accomplished non-scripted showrunners in Hollywood. For 14 years, she served as one of the driving forces behind Mark Burnett Productions executive producing shows such as World’s Toughest Race (Amazon Prime), Rock Star INXS and SuperNova (CBS), The Contender (NBC and ESPN), The Biggest Loser (NBC), and many more.

Season 1 of Epic Villas will stay in the country of Mexico with a few additional episodes in the Caribbean.

About the Host:

After winning CBS’s Amazing Race at 23 years old, Alex has gone on to have an amazing career both in front and behind the camera. Above all else, Alex is an adventurer, traveler, and storyteller. He has filmed in nearly every state in America and over 60 countries around the world. He hosted both the #1 food series on PBS At The Chef’s Table and the #1 animal series on PBS Animal Attractions, was CBS’s ‘National Ambassador’ for two summers on the CBS Buzz Tour, hosted over 100 segments for Travel Channel, was Rachael Ray’s sidekick hosting Rach to the Rescue for her syndicated talk show and circumnavigated the world without a penny in his pocket on Around The World For Free…amongst many more. Alex’s passion for producing brought him an Emmy-nomination for his work on The Steve Harvey Show, two Webby awards for Best Web Show on Around The World For Free, and an ADRIAN Award for his work on DreamJobbing.

Epic Villas - Punta Mita, Mexico