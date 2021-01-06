Important Reminder: Due Date Approaches for Quarter 2 (Q2) Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy Data Review

The Department of Education offers quarterly windows for School Administrative Units (SAUs) to review, for accuracy and comprehensiveness, the data that has been entered and reported to us. It is our hope that review of this data on a more regular basis will save SAU personnel time and work at the end of the year, and that it will provide time for analysis and to make any necessary corrections.

The certification period for Quarter 2 (Q2), which includes attendance, behavior, bullying, and truancy opened January 1st. Review and certification are required by January 15th. Superintendent certification is required for all quarterly reports.

Attendance data certification can be found here, and guidance on reporting attendance can be found here. Since Q2 attendance data for 2020-2021 will be used in analysis for comparison against 2019-2020 Q2 data to study effects from the pandemic, it is vital for this dataset to be accurate and complete. Please validate carefully prior to certification.

If you have difficulties navigating to Synergy or NEO, please call the Helpdesk at 624-6896 or email at medms.helpdesk@maine.gov

All due dates for reports are listed on the MDOE reporting calendar. All quarterly reports are based on the following months:

Quarter Two (Q2) – As of Jan 1 (to include Oct through Dec) – due Jan 15

Quarter Three (Q3) – As of April 1 (to include Jan through March) – due April 15

Quarter Four (Q4)– As of July 1 (to include Apr through June) – due July 15

Quarter One (Q1)– As of Oct 1 (to include July, August, Sept) – due Oct 15