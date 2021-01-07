Official Statement of Governor Phil Scott on Rioters in the U.S. Capitol

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“This is a very disturbing time for our nation. What we are seeing today at the U.S. Capitol is not a peaceful protest – it is an unacceptable attack on our democracy.

“The rioters have actively assaulted police officers, and they should immediately evacuate the Capitol building or be removed.

“Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event.

“President Trump has orchestrated a campaign to cause an insurrection that overturns the results of a free, fair and legal election.

“The fact is the results of this election have been validated by Republican governors, conservative judges and non-partisan election officials across the country. There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest, and ego have led us – step by step – to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history.

“The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President.

“Enough is enough.

“President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”