Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,480 in the last 365 days.

Official Statement of Governor Phil Scott on Rioters in the U.S. Capitol

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“This is a very disturbing time for our nation. What we are seeing today at the U.S. Capitol is not a peaceful protest – it is an unacceptable attack on our democracy.

“The rioters have actively assaulted police officers, and they should immediately evacuate the Capitol building or be removed. 

“Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event.

“President Trump has orchestrated a campaign to cause an insurrection that overturns the results of a free, fair and legal election.

“The fact is the results of this election have been validated by Republican governors, conservative judges and non-partisan election officials across the country. There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest, and ego have led us – step by step – to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history. 

“The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President.

“Enough is enough.

“President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”

You just read:

Official Statement of Governor Phil Scott on Rioters in the U.S. Capitol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.